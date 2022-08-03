Top AEW star says former Shield member is 'Mr. WrestleMania of this decade' in WWE (Exclusive)

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli gave his honest opinion on top WWE star and former Shield member Seth Rollins. The "Swiss Superman" had nothing but nice words to say about him.

Castagnoli left WWE in early 2022 after eleven years with the company. He allowed his contract to expire and, for a short time, stayed away from the ring. Claudio debuted for AEW at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view against NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr..

He left WWE behind with countless memories and rivalries that will live long in the memory of fans all over the world. The most high-profile rivalry being against "The Visionary."

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @IWCkilledKenny Your reminder that Cesaro beat Seth Rollins CLEAN at WrestleMania 37



Not only did WWE fail to capitalize but now he’s gone. Sad to see. Your reminder that Cesaro beat Seth Rollins CLEAN at WrestleMania 37Not only did WWE fail to capitalize but now he’s gone. Sad to see. https://t.co/85KSMHUp7g

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, Claudio Castagnoli was asked about Seth Rollins and what it's like being in the ring with him, to which the former Cesaro said this:

“I think Seth Rollins is probably the best-I mean he’s definitely Mr. WrestleMania of this decade and he’s arguably the best wrestler out there right now. I mean he-what he’s been able to do at the level with any different opponent and how he’s been evolved has been absolutely fantastic and inspirational. He’s just-he’s really good-I think we’re both very good.” [5:08-5:42]

Rollins and Cesaro interacted many times in WWE. The "Swiss Superman" defeated Rollins in Claudio's only singles match at WrestleMania. The high-profile match took place at WrestleMania 37

You can watch the full interview with the ROH World Champion here:

Seth Rollins and Claudio Castagnoli's history stretches far past their time in WWE

Despite spending over a decade together in WWE, both Seth Rollins and Claudio Castagnoli crossed paths numerous times before they began working for Vince McMahon.

Some of their most critically acclaimed matches as opponents came during their time in Ring of Honor. They were both entrenched in the ROH World Championship picture in 2008 and 2009.

The biggest match they were involved in also featured Bryan Danielson. Rollins (then known as Tyler Black), Danielson and Claudio attempted to take the ROH World Championship away from Nigel McGuinness.

The match lasted over thirty minutes, including back-and-forth action. McGuinness may have retained his title, but everyone in the match was better off for being involved.

Do you think Seth Rollins is "Mr. WrestleMania?" Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below!

Please link back to this article and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far