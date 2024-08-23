Top AEW star to quit company immediately after Ricochet costs him the title at All In? Exploring potential twist

According to reports, Ricochet to AEW is a done deal, and there are many ways in which he could be used. He is definitely dynamic and can easily adapt to any role.

He was not allowed to do that during his time in WWE. However, he could do something he has not explored in his former workplace, which could start at All In by costing a top star title. The name in question is none other than Will Ospreay.

The Commonwealth Kingpin will face MJF for the AEW American Championship at All In. He and Ricochet share a storied history and have even revealed wanting to fight the former WWE star again.

Trending

Expand Tweet

His plans for All In have yet to be disclosed, but he will be there, according to reports, and there is a perfect way for him to make his presence felt: by costing Will Ospreay his title match against MJF.

A heel Ricochet and Ospreay will be great for business, and the two could have a match at All Out.

AEW President Tony Khan waxes lyrical about Ricochet

Before reports emerged about The One and Only signing with AEW, he already had a big fan in AEW President Tony Khan.

TK takes wrestling very seriously, and you can say that he is very passionate. He showed this passion when he talked about the former WWE star in a recent interview with Comicbook.com.

"I'm a huge fan of Ricochet. I think he's a great, great wrestler. He's been involved in matches against some of the top stars in AEW. He also has a great history in New Japan Pro Wrestling, as he's been a champion there and a top star. We have great collaboration there and I love the history of New Japan and I think he's a big part of it. During a great era when a lot of our top stars were wrestling there, he was a big part of it. I have a lot of admiration and respect for him and think he's one of the top athletes and one of the most exciting stars in all of wrestling," Khan said.

Expand Tweet

Based on his comments, Khan will no doubt have great plans for the former WWE Intercontinental Champion, and they might start at All In.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback