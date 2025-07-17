Top AEW star to recreate iconic Brock Lesnar-John Cena match by destroying WWE legend? Exploring the chances

An iconic Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena WWE match from over a decade ago could be recreated by a top AEW star. The talent might destroy a legend in the process.

At SummerSlam 2014, Brock Lesnar dismantled John Cena with multiple suplexes and took the WWE World Heavyweight Championship away from him. The match is still remembered by fans for the hard-hitting action. Kyle Fletcher could do the same to the legendary Dustin Rhodes in AEW.

Adam Cole had to relinquish his TNT Title before All In: Texas. Hence, a four-way match between Kyle Fletcher, Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, and Daniel Garcia was announced for the vacant championship. In a shocking and amazing moment, Dustin managed to capture the title. Fans were expecting Fletcher to become champion, but it didn't happen.

Fletcher has been hell-bent on capturing the TNT Championship for the past several weeks. Hence, he could immediately go after the current champion, Dustin Rhodes. Since The Protostar failed to acquire the title at All In, he would need a convincing win to bounce back. Hence, AEW could book the top star to destroy The Natural, similar to how Brock Lesnar decimated John Cena in 2014.

Kyle Fletcher securing a dominant win over Dustin Rhodes as a heel would solidify him as the next big thing in AEW and all of professional wrestling. As of now, this is mere speculation based on recent developments, and nothing has been confirmed.

An AEW star's nickname was inspired by Brock Lesnar

AEW star Brian Cage recently made a huge revelation. The Machine disclosed that one of his nicknames was inspired by former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Taking to X recently, Brian Cage wrote that he was known as "Lucha Lesnar" during his time in Lucha Underground and AAA. He was given the moniker because he was destroying luchadors in Mexico.

"Forgotten nickname. When I was destroying luchadors in AAA and Lucha Underground. #luchalesnar," Cage wrote.

The Beast Incarnate has been away from pro wrestling since his last match in 2023. Only time will tell if he ever returns to the squared circle.

