Top AEW star to return after 8 months and cost Mercedes Mone her match at All In 2025? Analyzing the chances

Mercedes Mone is at the top of her game, and it looks like no one in the AEW roster can stop her at the moment. Ever since she won the TBS Championship last year, she has not lost a singles match in the company.

Ad

Regardless of how she won them, it is clear that she is very talented and does not waste time when it comes to winning matches. During her time in AEW, she has had a few helpful hands and some that were not so helpful.

With her match with Toni Storm coming up in a few weeks, where she will vie for the Women’s World Championship, a ghost from her past could come back to haunt Mercedes Mone in the match. This is none other than Kamille.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Kamille was Mercedes Mone’s bodyguard for a long time, but sometime in November, she was let go and has not been seen since. Tony Khan could bring her back next month, costing Mercedes the match and thereby setting up a match with her in the process.

Tony Khan speaks up on what happened between Kamille and Mercedes Mone

AEW President Tony Khan closely follows what his stars are doing and keeps a close eye on them. He was recently asked what happened to Kamille and was pressed about her absence from AEW television.

Ad

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, he said:

“That’s a great question. We don’t know who attacked Kamille, and the last time we saw her, she was attacked. We know she had a breakup with Mercedes Mone in their business relationship. Mercedes is flourishing since then. She’s done really well on her own. But Kamille, we haven’t seen her since she was attacked, and we’re not sure what that was and what that was about. I do think that’s an interesting thought for sure, and it’s something to keep an eye on, but that would be a great matchup. When Kamille does return to get payback for that attack, it’ll be interesting to see who she goes after and what that was.”

He gave this interview in March, and a lot has happened since then. All In will surely be a great show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action