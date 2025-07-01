  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Top AEW star to return after 8 months and cost Mercedes Mone her match at All In 2025? Analyzing the chances

Top AEW star to return after 8 months and cost Mercedes Mone her match at All In 2025? Analyzing the chances

By Sujay
Published Jul 01, 2025 02:57 GMT
All In logo (left) and Mercedes Mone (right). (Image credits: allelitewrestling.com &amp; AEW YouTube channel)
All In logo (left) and Mercedes Mone (right). (Image credits: allelitewrestling.com & AEW YouTube channel)

Mercedes Mone is at the top of her game, and it looks like no one in the AEW roster can stop her at the moment. Ever since she won the TBS Championship last year, she has not lost a singles match in the company.

Ad

Regardless of how she won them, it is clear that she is very talented and does not waste time when it comes to winning matches. During her time in AEW, she has had a few helpful hands and some that were not so helpful.

With her match with Toni Storm coming up in a few weeks, where she will vie for the Women’s World Championship, a ghost from her past could come back to haunt Mercedes Mone in the match. This is none other than Kamille.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Kamille was Mercedes Mone’s bodyguard for a long time, but sometime in November, she was let go and has not been seen since. Tony Khan could bring her back next month, costing Mercedes the match and thereby setting up a match with her in the process.

Tony Khan speaks up on what happened between Kamille and Mercedes Mone

AEW President Tony Khan closely follows what his stars are doing and keeps a close eye on them. He was recently asked what happened to Kamille and was pressed about her absence from AEW television.

Ad

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, he said:

“That’s a great question. We don’t know who attacked Kamille, and the last time we saw her, she was attacked. We know she had a breakup with Mercedes Mone in their business relationship. Mercedes is flourishing since then. She’s done really well on her own. But Kamille, we haven’t seen her since she was attacked, and we’re not sure what that was and what that was about. I do think that’s an interesting thought for sure, and it’s something to keep an eye on, but that would be a great matchup. When Kamille does return to get payback for that attack, it’ll be interesting to see who she goes after and what that was.”

He gave this interview in March, and a lot has happened since then. All In will surely be a great show.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications