Top AEW star to shockingly announce his retirement after losing at All In 2025? Analyzing the chances

By Sujay
Published Jul 08, 2025 02:05 GMT
AEW All In logo (left) and fan frustrated (right). (Image credits: wwe.com &amp; allelitewrestling.com)
AEW All In logo (left) and fan frustrated (right). (Image credits: wwe.com & allelitewrestling.com)

AEW All In 2025 is right around the corner, and there is clearly a lot at stake. From a lot of title matches to wild stipulations, the event promises to be a record breaker.

The best thing about this year’s All In event is that, unlike the last two years, when it was held inside Wembley Stadium in London, this time, it will be held in Texas. AEW’s biggest show of the year will be taking place in the United States, and that could prompt a lot of stars to think about how to approach it.

One of the biggest stars that have it all on the line at this event is none other than Kenny Omega. He will be putting his International Championship on the line against Kazuchika Okada's Continental Championship in a title unification match. Given that this is such a big bout, there is a chance Omega could retire if he loses.

Omega recently revealed that he has been facing some issues and that his retirement is not far off. In that case, he could announce a kayfabe retirement and come back at a later date to have a final run like John Cena.

What did AEW star Kenny Omega say about his retirement?

In a recent interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega stated that he is approaching a certain age and that there is not much left in the tank when it comes to wrestling.

“Now that I’m getting up there and my performances will be a little more limited in amount, I really do value each and every singular performance. I really hope that every single one of them means something, because the ones that don’t mean anything—it’s like chipping away at what’s left, and there isn’t much left. So, I want to make sure that what is left, the meat that’s still on the bone, that it’s good tasting meat, you know? Hopefully,” the AEW star said.

It will be interesting to see what he does in the aftermath of the match with Kazuchika Okada at AEW All In.

