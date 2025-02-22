Top AEW star to turn heel and shockingly join Jon Moxley's faction at Revolution 2025? Exploring the possibility

Jon Moxley's AEW world title is seemingly in jeopardy, heading into Revolution in a few weeks. Could he find an unlikely ally and someone who could help extend his reign at the top?

Jay White has always been considered a heel in the company. His current partnership with Cope (FKA Adam Copeland) is the only time he has shown that he can be a babyface, as he has directly joined the fight to take down the Death Riders.

However, the Rated-R Superstar will compete for the title at the pay-per-view. Cope and White teamed up at Grand Slam: Australia to take down Mox and Claudio Castagnoli, but they were unsuccessful. White could grow tired of this situation and go into business for himself.

The Switchblade could cost the veteran, seeing as he believed he should be the guy gunning for the world title. Seeing their run at the top and how well they have worked as a unit, White could strike a deal with Jon Moxley to join the group. This would also mark the end of the Bang Bang Gang, allowing The Gunns to move forward as a duo or trio once Juice Robinson returns.

Jon Moxley could find himself on his own at AEW Revolution

Earlier this week on AEW Dynamite, Mox once more escaped the clutches of Cope when they got into a physical confrontation. Despite having his group at full force, both the Rated-R Superstar and Jay White were able to send them running.

The WWE Hall of Famer grabbed a mic afterward and made a bold declaration. He revealed that he planned to hunt down the Death Riders one by one, to the point that Jon Moxley would be left alone at Revolution. He wished to face him without any interruptions.

Since becoming the AEW World Champion, Mox has been untouchable due to his entourage constantly flanking him. Having no one by his side could provide the first real chance for the king to be taken down from his throne.

