Furious Cope declares war on AEW Dynamite

Cope (FKA Adam Copeland) has just gone on a tear and declared war tonight on AEW Dynamite. Last weekend, he wasn't too successful, and tonight, the Death Riders have once more escaped his grasp.

At Grand Slam: Australia, the Rated-R Superstar and Jay White faced Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli in a Brisbane Brawl. Unfortunately, they ended up losing the match after Mox choked him out. This was not a straight-to-the-point contest, as the rest of the Death Riders got involved in the match at times.

In a few weeks at AEW Revolution, Copeland will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. The intensity has not dissipated as the two got into it tonight on Dynamite. The WWE Hall of Famer once more brawled with the Death Riders with Jay White by his side, but yet again, Mox had escaped him.

Cope went on the mic right after and was furious. The veteran then claimed that he would take down the group one by one until only he and Jon Moxley were left at Revolution.

Since the group's formation, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir have served as Mox's insurance policy and have bailed him out of dire situations on several occasions. It remains to be seen whether they'll be able to escape the Rated-R Superstar's wrath.

