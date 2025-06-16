Top AEW stars to betray Jon Moxley and walk out in a shocking twist? Exploring the possibility

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley could get betrayed by top stars in an unexpected twist this week. The stars will be teaming up with the Death Riders this Wednesday.
At Dynasty 2025, Jon Moxley was close to losing the AEW World Championship to Swerve Strickland until top AEW stars The Young Bucks returned and helped Moxley retain. The Bucks later confessed that they stopped Swerve from winning the title for their friend, 'Hangman' Adam Page, as Swerve and Hangman have been arch-rivals.
However, Hangman Page recently rejected any help from Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, implying that he didn't trust them after they joined forces with the Death Riders. This Wednesday on AEW Grand Slam Mexico, The Young Bucks are set to team with Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta to take on the team of Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, and The Opps in a 10-man tag team match.
At All In 2025, Hangman Adam Page will challenge Moxley for the AEW World Championship. The 10-man tag match this Wednesday could factor into the feud between Moxley and Hangman. The Young Bucks might betray Moxley and the Death Riders in order to win back the lost trust of Hangman Page.
However, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson could go on to betray Hangman at All In and cost him the AEW World Championship victory after winning his trust. It will be interesting to see how the story progresses going into All In on July 12.
WWE Hall of Famer on whether Jon Moxley should be dethroned at All In
WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett also reflected on the AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page at All In 2025 and whether Moxley should lose his title.
Speaking on his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett declared that Hangman Page winning the AEW World Championship from Moxley would be best for business.
"When you kind of know his journey and story, in and out of the ring, he’s a man’s man. He will bust his a*s. What is best for business, I truly believe, is when he kicks Moxley’s a*s, stands tall, and is the AEW World Champion once again," Jarrett said.
Fans will have to wait and see if Hangman will be the one to finally dethrone Jon Moxley at All In.