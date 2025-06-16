Top AEW stars to betray Jon Moxley and walk out in a shocking twist? Exploring the possibility

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley could get betrayed by top stars in an unexpected twist this week. The stars will be teaming up with the Death Riders this Wednesday.

At Dynasty 2025, Jon Moxley was close to losing the AEW World Championship to Swerve Strickland until top AEW stars The Young Bucks returned and helped Moxley retain. The Bucks later confessed that they stopped Swerve from winning the title for their friend, 'Hangman' Adam Page, as Swerve and Hangman have been arch-rivals.

However, Hangman Page recently rejected any help from Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, implying that he didn't trust them after they joined forces with the Death Riders. This Wednesday on AEW Grand Slam Mexico, The Young Bucks are set to team with Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta to take on the team of Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, and The Opps in a 10-man tag team match.

Trending

Expand Tweet

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

At All In 2025, Hangman Adam Page will challenge Moxley for the AEW World Championship. The 10-man tag match this Wednesday could factor into the feud between Moxley and Hangman. The Young Bucks might betray Moxley and the Death Riders in order to win back the lost trust of Hangman Page.

However, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson could go on to betray Hangman at All In and cost him the AEW World Championship victory after winning his trust. It will be interesting to see how the story progresses going into All In on July 12.

WWE Hall of Famer on whether Jon Moxley should be dethroned at All In

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett also reflected on the AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page at All In 2025 and whether Moxley should lose his title.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett declared that Hangman Page winning the AEW World Championship from Moxley would be best for business.

"When you kind of know his journey and story, in and out of the ring, he’s a man’s man. He will bust his a*s. What is best for business, I truly believe, is when he kicks Moxley’s a*s, stands tall, and is the AEW World Champion once again," Jarrett said.

Fans will have to wait and see if Hangman will be the one to finally dethrone Jon Moxley at All In.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More