8-time WWE champion reveals why Hangman Page should dethrone Jon Moxley at AEW All In

AEW is preparing for tonight's live Dynamite after the events of Double or Nothing, and with the first-ever All In event from Texas on the horizon. Adam Page is set to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, and the creative direction for the rest of the roster remains up in the air. An All Elite insider and current WWE Hall of Famer just shared his unique take on why Tony Khan should book a title change.

The Purveyor of Violence is 229 days into his record-setting fourth reign as AEW World Champion. Moxley is set to defend against Page at All In: Texas, as Hangman looks to secure his second reign with the company's top title after his 197-day reign in 2021-2022. Page earned his title shot by defeating Will Ospreay to win The Owen Hart Cup at Double or Nothing VII this past weekend. The wrestling world is divided on what should happen next, but one legend close to the action has just offered his expertise: Jeff Jarrett.

The Last Outlaw sees a lot of NBA legend Larry Bird in Hangman. AEW's Director of Business Development discussed Double or Nothing on his My World podcast, and praised Ospreay and Page for their chemistry. Jarrett compared Hangman's aura and charisma to that of Bird, widely viewed as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Jeff believes Page also makes his opponents better.

"There’s just something about that chemistry that I enjoyed. Look, I’m a huge Larry Bird fan. At the end of the day, he made everybody better on the floor. Period. Even his opponents, because his opponents had to play better or he would absolutely skunk them. I think Hangman has that aura and that charisma and that talent," Jeff Jarrett said. [H/T to Fightful]

Page vs. Ospreay from Double or Nothing is still being debated among fans and analysts. Jarrett indicated that the loss does not hurt The Aerial Assassin too much, adding that he will be pulling for Hangman at Globe Life Field in July. The six-time WWE Intercontinental Champion then declared Page dethroning the leader of The Death Riders would be best for business.

"I love the outcome for multiple reasons. Will still has this mountain to climb and when he does, it’s gonna be really sweet. The picture of him walking into the O2 in London at Forbidden Door as champion, I could absolutely see, but as it stands now, it’s not gonna happen. The vision of The Hangman walking down in Texas with his Cowboy S**t, I can’t tell you how much I’m gonna be pulling for that guy because he’s worked his a*s off. When you kind of know his journey and story, in and out of the ring, he’s a man’s man. He will bust his a*s. What is best for business, I truly believe, is when he kicks Moxley’s a*s, stands tall, and is the AEW World Champion once again," Jeff Jarrett said. [H/T to Fightful]

AEW All In will mark Page vs. Moxley V. The series is currently tied 2-2 after Moxley retained the World Championship over Hangman at Title Tuesday 2022 via decision, they then traded Dynamite wins in early 2023 as the build to Page's Texas Deathmatch victory at Revolution 2023.

Updated lineup for AEW All In: Texas

All Elite Wrestling will present its third annual All In event in just 45 days. Going into tonight's Dynamite, below is the current lineup:

Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. TBS Champion Mercedes Moné World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Adam Page

Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, is hosting its first-ever wrestling event with AEW All In: Texas. The big event on Saturday, July 12, has a special start time of 3pm ET to avoid any head-to-head issues with WWE SNME XL airing that same night.

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More