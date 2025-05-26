MJF insults former AEW Champion over emotional moment

AEW Double or Nothing took place last night, and the wrestling world is still reeling from the various happenings. MJF had an eventful night with The Hurt Syndicate, who retained the World Tag Team Championship with his help. However, today brought more heel antics as the controversial grappler was quick to dismiss one major moment for the All Elite fans and roster.

Owen Hart was honored once again by All Elite Wrestling this year. The finals of the fourth annual Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments took place last night at Double or Nothing VII. Mercedes Moné defeated Jamie Hayter to win the Women's Owen Cup, while Adam Page beat Will Ospreay for the Men's Cup. Hangman later went viral for an emotional moment during the DoN post-show media scrum.

The Salt of the Earth was not moved by Hangman's emotional moment backstage at Double or Nothing. MJF took to X/Twitter this morning to start the day by publicly insulting the one-time former AEW World Champion. Friedman also called out Page's fans, declaring their Cowboy to be a dork.

"What kind of loser gets emotional at a press conference?!? Your cowboy is a DORK!" MJF wrote.

MJF defeated Hangman in their first-ever singles bout at Dynamite in November 2019 to capture the Dynamite Diamond Ring. The rematch took place at Revolution this past March, with Hangman winning.

Adam Page confirmed for major AEW match

All Elite Wrestling will return to pay-per-view on Saturday, July 12. The inaugural All In: Texas event will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX.

Hangman Page won the Men's Owen Hart Cup at Double or Nothing and will now challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at All In. This will be their fifth singles bout, and the rubber match as the series is currently tied 2-2.

Mercedes Moné won the Women's Owen Hart Cup this weekend, earning her an All In shot at World Women's Champion Toni Storm. As of now, Mercedes' TBS Championship will not be on the line in her first singles bout with Timeless Toni.

