Top free agent to snub AEW and return to WWE after 8-year absence at Crown Jewel 2023? Analyzing the possibility

Crown Jewel is the next big WWE event, but could they beat AEW by signing a top free agent and having them debut in Saudi Arabia?

The free agent in question is Sami Callihan, the former Impact World Champion who recently became a free agent after a very successful run with the company formerly known as TNA.

For some unaware, Sami was a member of the NXT roster between 2013 and 2015 as Solomon Crowe but never got enough TV time to warrant a substantial push.

It's because of the run that flew under the radar that could lead him back to WWE, with Sami Callihan being at a point in his career where it could be the final time he has the chance to get a big push.

Callihan has connections with people within WWE, with the most obvious being NXT star Joe Gacy, as the two men were stablemates in the Switchblade Conspiracy alongside Jon Moxley.

Sami was also a member of the Catch Hoolz stable in the German promotion wXw, which also featured current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, so there are a number of avenues WWE could go down if they wanted to bring Callihan into the company.

Sami Callihan was recently spotted with a top AEW star

Even though he has a history with WWE, it is more likely that we will end up seeing Sami Callihan in AEW in the near future because of his relationship with Jon Moxley.

As the Switchblades, the two men carved out a violent legacy for themselves on the independent scene before Mox joined WWE, and the two men have even been in contact recently as Moxley showed up at Sami's wrestling school, The Piledriver Academy.

Moxley has also made sporadic appearances for The Wrestling Revolver, the independent promotion that Callihan owns, so having that responsibility as a promoter and booker might hinder Sami's chances of joining another major company. But in wrestling, never say never.

Do you think Sami Callihan will join Jon Moxley in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below!

