Top free agent to snub AEW and return to WWE after 9 years at Royal Rumble 2024? Analyzing the possibility

Over the years, several major WWE premium live events have featured massive debuts and returns. CM Punk recently made his first appearance for the company in nearly a decade at Survivor Series: WarGames. Could another former world champion make a comeback at Royal Rumble 2024?

WWE's upcoming premium live event, Royal Rumble 2024, is set to take place on January 27, and the show is expected to feature numerous surprises. The annual 30-man bout often showcases high-profile returns. Top free agent Sami Callihan could be among the names who might show up as part of the battle royal.

Callihan boasts an impressive resume, having competed in mainstream promotions like Ring of Honor and IMPACT Wrestling (TNA). He was signed to the Nashville-based company for six years before his contract expired in September 2023. Since then, there has been widespread speculation about his future in the business.

Interestingly, the former IMPACT World Champion was signed to WWE between 2012 and 2015 as part of the NXT brand. Since he is a prominent name now, the Stamford-based promotion could plan to book him to return in the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match. However, it may not be easy.

The former Solomon Crowe has shown interest in signing with AEW. Moreover, Callihan is supposed to appear in Major League Wrestling (MLW) in January 2024 at its Fusion event. However, there is no update on whether he will sign an exclusive contract with them.

Royal Rumble is the perfect match format for a big name's debut or a surprise appearance. The bout has 30 superstars fight and eliminate each other to get a shot at a world championship.

Several stars have returned to WWE over the past year

If Callihan does return, he won't be the only name to re-sign with WWE under Triple H's regime. As mentioned earlier, CM Punk made his comeback last month to a tremendous pop from the Chicago crowd.

Punk wrestled in AEW for a few years before re-signing with his current employer. Moreover, he left the Stamford-based promotion in 2014 on bad terms. This shows that World Wrestling Entertainment is seemingly willing to sign talents who previously performed for rival promotions.

Besides CM Punk, top names like The Good Brothers, Chelsea Green, and others have also re-signed with the company since Triple H took over the creative team. It will be interesting to see if Sami Callihan will follow suit and return to WWE after nine years.

What do you think? Will Callihan return 'home' at Royal Rumble 2024? Tell us in the comments section below.