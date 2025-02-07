Top star to finally return after 9 months to confront Jon Moxley at AEW Grand Slam 2025? Analyzing the possibility

Jon Moxley has been unstoppable ever since he formed the Death Riders. Together with his crew, Mox has terrorized the AEW locker room and destroyed anyone who stood in the way of accomplishing his mission. Currently, he is feuding with Adam Copeland, FTR, and even Jay White. He is set to face Copeland and White in a Tag Team Match at AEW Grand Slam 2025.

However, there are not many opponents left for the Purveyor of Violence since he has pretty much destroyed everyone. But there is still one person who could prove to be the perfect match for Moxley, Eddie Kingston. The Mad King suffered a serious injury during his match against Gabe Kidd at NJPW Resurgence 2024. It was recently reported that he was expected to be back in the ring sometime in May or June and his rehabilitation has been going smoothly.

Trending

However, AEW could choose to bring Eddie Kingston back early to confront Jon Moxley. Kingston and Mox have a lot of history together both in and out of the Jacksonville-based promotion. They practically grew up in this business together. Given their past, this will make for some great storytelling, which is what Moxley needs right now to elevate his storyline.

Considering that AEW Grand Slam will take place in Australia, Tony Khan would want to have a massive surprise on their hands and could use Kingston to get a decent reaction from the crowd. However, this is just speculation and nothing has been confirmed so far.

Eric Bischoff criticized Jon Moxley's storyline with the Death Riders

The Death Riders storyline kicked off on the right note with the betrayal of Bryan Danielson. During this time, the faction got a lot of interest since it was rumored that Shane McMahon was behind the group. However, that didn't turn out to be the case and the group quickly lost traction.

Despite trying to be the most dangerous faction in AEW, they do not appear to be that since they often attack other stars from behind and leave the scene before things get hot. The entire storyline has been arguably lackluster and has received criticism from various corners of the industry.

Speaking to SHAK Wrestling, Eric Bischoff slammed Moxley's crew for driving away the audience from watching the show.

"Flat as can be. Jon Moxley, are you kidding me? The whole Death Riders, whatever that is... it ain't working. The only thing that that death is riding is the audience away from the product," Eric Bischoff said. [From 16:04 to 16:17]

Check out his comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see whether Jon Moxley and the Death Riders' storyline will continue despite the harsh criticism.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback