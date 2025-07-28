Top star to join Death Riders and help Jon Moxley win back the AEW World Championship? Analyzing the possibility

A major star could assist Jon Moxley to become a five-time AEW World Champion this Wednesday. The Purveyor of Violence and current world champion Hangman Page will be wrestling on the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite in an All In: Texas rematch. Kris Statlander could play a huge role in the bout. However, no individuals will be allowed ringside during the contest.

The Death Riders have approached the former TBS Champion multiple times before All In. However, she ignored them. Moreover, she was also trying to patch up with her former friend Willow Nightingale, but the latter didn't want to. It seems like Kris, too, is done with Willow's friendship. She vented her frustration during the recent episode of AEW Collision. She made it clear that the past won't hold her back anymore.

During the upcoming match between Moxley and Page, Kris Statlander could establish herself as a Death Rider. Seeing as how no one is allowed ringside for the title bout, the former TBS Champion could attack the Cowboy when the referee is down and help Moxley recapture his throne.

While interesting, this is just speculation for now, and fans will know more on this week's edition of Dynamite.

AEW's Kris Statlander reflected on her past earlier this year

The former TBS Champion had done many wrong things last year. The one she most regretted was betraying her friend Willow Nightingale.

While speaking on Renee Paquette's Close Up, Kris reflected on her past mistakes and hoped that she and Willow could be friends again.

"I’m very well aware of that now reflecting on it. Part of me feels like maybe if I have a championship again, TBS Title, Women’s Championship, anything, that maybe I’m not a loser anymore and maybe Willow or the Best Friends will see the value in me to hopefully help me reconcile with the wrongs that I’ve done," she said.

It remains to be seen what's next for Statlander now that she has decided to let go of her past.

