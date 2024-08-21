Top star to officially walk out of AEW after suffering heartbreaking loss on this week's AEW Dynamite? Exploring the possibility

A top AEW star could officially walk out of the company if she faces a heartbreaking loss on this week’s Dynamite. This could be a moment that shocks the entire wrestling world.

All Elite Wrestling has featured several plot twists in recent months, and with All In coming up, nothing should be off the table. One such case is that of Saraya. Saraya signed up with Tony Khan’s promotion in September 2022 and recently, reports came out stating that her current contract was due to expire in September of this year.

The interesting thing here is that she will be taking on Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship on Dynamite later today, and there could be ramifications. If she wins the match, she will go on to Wembley Stadium to defend the title against Mariah May in what would be an all-English match.

Trending

Expand Tweet

However, if she loses, then with her contract expiring soon, there could arise a possibility that she walks out of the company altogether with her head held high.

Saraya sends a message to AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm

Saraya and Toni Storm have a lot of history together in AEW. Toni was once a part of the Outcasts stable, but tensions boiled over and she had to split.

Now, the former WWE star has sent out a message and taken shots at her rival, whom she will be taking on at Dynamite on Wednesday. Saraya took to Twitter and called Storm pathetic and also said that she had not beaten her in singles competition.

"Toni’s never beaten me in a singles. She’s useless. Pathetic. Can’t wait to steal her spot at All In," the former Divas Champion tweeted.

Expand Tweet

This is a great way for her to build up the tension ahead of her big match later today. Saraya will be hoping to pin Toni Storm and take her spot at All In, which will be taking place this Sunday. There is a lot at stake for the former AEW Women’s World Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback