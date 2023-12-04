Triple H to bring back 38-year-old star to WWE for 2024 Royal Rumble match? Exploring the possibility

In recent years, WWE has brought in several major AEW stars. Could Triple H and management bring another one to their company and make them debut at the Royal Rumble?

QT Marshall has been one of the big names to depart All Elite Wrestling recently. He wasn't just known as a competitor in the ring; he had a major role within the company as the VP for Talent Relations. This may end up being a big blow to the promotion's backstage operations.

Fightful Select recently reported that Marshall would be done with AEW by January 1. Several promotions have already expressed interest in him, including MLW and WWE. Many individuals of the Stamford-based promotion were reportedly pushing for the company to sign the 38-year-old star, as they believed he was an asset.

Should he sign with the promotion, QT Marshall could take up a similar role as when he was with AEW and work both in-ring and backstage. He could make an appearance at the Royal Rumble in January and potentially have a storyline with Cody Rhodes, someone with whom he was close. He could work in a better capacity in all areas if he was to sign with WWE.

Jim Cornette thinks the AEW star should go to WWE for development

WWE and AEW have been signing stars here and there, with many moving back and forth across the promotions. Several stars have jumped ship this year alone, and this may continue to be the case till 2024.

Recently, Jim Cornette talked about a certain star who he thought had potential but still needed to work on how she wrestled. He believed that signing her to NXT may be what she needs for her career.

This would be Anna Jay, and on a recent episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran talked about her recent six-person tag team match with The Outcasts, as they went against Skye Blue, Kris Statlander, and Hikaru Shida.

"She's got some height. She's got some weight, especially where you like it and hopefully send to NXT to learn how to wrestle," Cornette said.

It seems that the signings have just begun, and all the major promotions will be on alert for the anticipated "Bidding War of 2024," where a lot of stars will be on the market once more.

