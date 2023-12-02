Jim Cornette wants WWE to sign female AEW star and teach her how to wrestle

Wrestling manager Jim Cornette wants WWE to sign a popular female AEW star, Anna Jay.

The 25-year-old up-and-coming star has become a prominent part of the thriving Women's division since signing with All Elite Wrestling in April 2020. She underwent significant character changes early in her career, courtesy of her alliance with The Dark Order, which helped her put on the map. She later turned heel and joined her friend Tay Conti in the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Although Anna Jay has not won any championship yet, she has been involved in some hard-core style matches.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Jim Cornette and his co-host, The Great Brian Last, discussed the idea of WWE potentially signing Anna Jay. Cornette stated that Jay should be sent to NXT, where she can learn how to wrestle.

"She's got some height. She's got some weight, especially where you like it and hopefully send to NXT to learn how to wrestle," Cornette said. [0:26 - 0:40)

Konnan compares Anna Jay to a female WWE legend

Jim Cornette is not the only veteran unhappy with Anna Jay's in-ring work. Konnan also expressed the same as he feels that her selling is bad. However, the WCW veteran thinks she reminds him of the WWE legend Trish Stratus.

"Anna is ridiculously hot, but sometimes her selling is bad. She doesn't know how to work the crowd, she has zero heel mannerisms, she's like a what's a girl in WWE, Trish? She's like Trish, she's not believable," Konnan said.

Anna Jay was in action on AEW Rampage this week, where she teamed up with Saraya, formerly known as Paige, and Ruby Soho, formerly known as Ruby Riott, in a losing effort against Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, and Sky Blue.

