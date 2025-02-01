Triple H to bring back former WWE champion after 5 years at Royal Rumble 2025? Exploring the possibility

Tomorrow night, this year's edition of the iconic WWE Royal Rumble PLE will take place, with several surprises in store for the fans and the entire wrestling world. Could Triple H bring in a former WWE name for the first time since 2019?

Maria Kanellis is known for her time in the Stamford-based promotion during the Divas era in the 2000s and for a brief return a few years ago with her husband, Mike Bennett. She has not been seen since 2019, when she was part of the chaos around the 24/7 Championship. Kanellis also ended up winning the title by pinning her husband.

The 42-year-old revealed earlier today that her time with AEW had already come to an end. In 2022, she made her debut for the promotion, appearing alongside her husband and Matt Taven (AKA The Kingdom). Bennett is still signed to the company as a member of the Undisputed Kingdom.

This comes at a perfect time, as the WWE Royal Rumble is taking place tomorrow night. She could brought in by Triple H for a quick return as an entrant in the women's match. This would not be her first rodeo, as she was part of the 2019 edition of the match. Seeing as Maria is still recovering from health issues, this could bring a quick appearance, and she could find herself being eliminated right away.

It is interesting to note that Kanellis is in Indianapolis now as a guest at WrestleCon, which is taking place this weekend.

The former WWE Diva does not want to sign a new AEW deal

Following her departure from AEW earlier today, Maria Kanellis has gotten several questions from fans about her next move.

One fan was curious whether there was a chance she could re-sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion. She ended up turning this down, ruling out the possibility of her return to the company and potentially reuniting on-screen with her husband.

It is unclear what this means for her future, but seeing as they have a family and she is focusing on her health, this may be her moving on from wrestling for the time being. But it remains to be seen whether she decides to return to the business down the road.

