Triple H to bring back WWE legend during SmackDown’s head-to-head against Collision this week? Looking at the possibility

Triple H is the man who essentially runs WWE these days, and it is showing. The King of Kings has put out great shows and hooked the fans.

With stars like Roman Reigns and LA Knight on the roster, the show is already a mega draw with great matches. AEW, on the other hand, has been putting up great performances, too. After losing the ratings war last month that ticked Tony Khan off so bad that he called out legends on Twitter, they have steadied the ship.

However, Triple H can once again ruin Tony Khan’s peace of mind this week, and it has got to do with the rumor mill that has gone viral. The Game can do so if he signs former AEW World Champion and WWE legend CM Punk.

Punk has been active on social media and cryptically hinting at moving to WWE. So, getting him in would be the best option.

Who can CM Punk target on WWE SmackDown?

If CM Punk comes back on SmackDown, there is no way he can directly go after Roman Reigns and his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief would want the Second City Saint to be as far away from his title as possible.

That leaves Punk with only one credible name, LA Knight. Knight and Punk, if put together in a feud, would bring the house down.

The best thing about both of them leaving the wrestling aside is their ability to cut promos. With two masters on the microphone, it would leave the fans wanting more and more and, in essence, would put a dent in AEW and Tony Khan’s confidence.

After the rivalry, Punk could target Roman Reigns and see if he could succeed in dethroning him as the top champion. If that happens, Triple H would indeed have one over Tony Khan and prove to the world why he has a bigger pull when it comes to big names.

