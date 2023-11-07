Triple H to deal a serious blow to Tony Khan by luring a top free agent away from AEW? Analyzing the possibility

Triple H has overseen a lot of new talent joining WWE and making waves ever since he took control of creative. Going by the results of some of his signings, it is fair to say that The Game has had great success.

Given AEW’s knack for bringing in top Indie talent, it is all the more important for WWE to go the extra mile to attract names that are popular on the independent scene. That would serve as a reminder to Tony Khan & Co that WWE still has major pull in the industry.

One of the ways Triple H can do that is by signing a top free agent who has been on the market ever since the end of September. The name in question is none other than former Impact World Champion Sami Callihan.

Callihan has been a free agent for over a month now, and there have been reports linking him to both AEW and WWE. He has a lot of friends in All Elite Wrestling, one of which is TK’s marquee star, Jon Moxley.

While it would be tempting for Callihan to go to the land of the Elite, it would make sense for him to consider moving to WWE if an offer does come up.

Sami Callihan opens up on his future amid links to AEW and Triple H's WWE

Sami Callihan is quite a seasoned professional and will no doubt have suitors lined up. In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, he addressed his options and commented on how he could make it to either AEW or WWE.

"I think it's anywhere. I'm not going to pick just one because it's anywhere. I can be plugged in at AEW, I have relationships and written storylines with almost everyone in that company and have good relationships with almost everyone at that company. You look at WWE, I feel like a guy that can be plugged in backstage extremely easily and have a lot of well-being with what I can do."

If Triple H does indeed manage to pull off Callihan's signing, it will be a statement of intent to AEW and Tony Khan. It will also open up a plethora of matches that he can have with the younger generation.

