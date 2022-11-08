"Triple H fumbling hard" – Twitterati wildly compares WWE Superstar Austin Theory's burial on RAW to popular AEW star's confusing booking

WWE Superstar Austin Theory's recent failed attempt at cashing in on his Money in the Bank has got fans riled up. This has also prompted comparisons with AEW star Wardlow.
Austin Theory was one of the most-pushed wrestlers during Vince McMahon's time as CEO. However, his prominence has plumeted drastically since Triple H took over the reins as head of creative. Despite winning the 2022 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. he recently failed to defeat Seth Rollins after taking his chances.
Wardlow also had a meteoric rise to prominence following his betrayal of MJF at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view 2022. This marked a face turn for the Wardog, as he eventually took on the Salt of the Earth in a singles match and defeated him to officially become an All Elite star.
Wardlow has earned the TNT Title for his first gold in the Jacksonville-based company. However, his booking since then has felt aimless. Fans have pointed this out as well, as they recently compared his run with that of Austin Theory.
Wardlow recently teamed up with FTR and Samoa Joe. It remains to be seen what is next for him in AEW.
WWE star Bobby Lashley revealed why he interfered in the match between Austin Theory and Seth Rollins
Austin Theory's attempt at gaining the US Title from Seth Rollins was foiled by Bobby Lashley, who explained his reasoning behind the action.
When asked about the interference, the WWE star spoke about his future goals in the promotion.
"When Seth came in after Brock, jumped on me... and he took my title from me, everybody was cool with that. But now that I go out there and do what I have to do in order to be right back on top, now people have a problem with it. You know what, I could care less. I'm gonna have fun kicking everybody's a** until I get my title back," he continued. [0:35-0:53]
Only time will tell if Austin Theory will go up against Bobby Lashley to settle scores next in WWE.
What do you make of Wardlow and Austin Theory's storylines? Sound off in the comments below!
