"Triple H fumbling hard" – Twitterati wildly compares WWE Superstar Austin Theory's burial on RAW to popular AEW star's confusing booking

WWE Superstar Austin Theory's recent failed attempt at cashing in on his Money in the Bank has got fans riled up. This has also prompted comparisons with AEW star Wardlow.

Austin Theory was one of the most-pushed wrestlers during Vince McMahon's time as CEO. However, his prominence has plumeted drastically since Triple H took over the reins as head of creative. Despite winning the 2022 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. he recently failed to defeat Seth Rollins after taking his chances.

Wardlow also had a meteoric rise to prominence following his betrayal of MJF at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view 2022. This marked a face turn for the Wardog, as he eventually took on the Salt of the Earth in a singles match and defeated him to officially become an All Elite star.

Wardlow has earned the TNT Title for his first gold in the Jacksonville-based company. However, his booking since then has felt aimless. Fans have pointed this out as well, as they recently compared his run with that of Austin Theory.

JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC @JobberNationTV Austin Theory winning the MITB & refusing to cash it in on the World Champion BUT cashing it in for the US title reminds me of Wardlow being DOMINANT yet refusing to enter his name in the World title tournament and going after the TNT title instead



Both made ZERO sense! Austin Theory winning the MITB & refusing to cash it in on the World Champion BUT cashing it in for the US title reminds me of Wardlow being DOMINANT yet refusing to enter his name in the World title tournament and going after the TNT title insteadBoth made ZERO sense!

Hayden @HJJ92_ @JobberNationTV Sometimes you’ve gotta take a step back to move forward and him having the MITB was hindering him rather than helping. Get it out of the way and go another direction, he’s 25, he’ll get plenty of other chances @JobberNationTV Sometimes you’ve gotta take a step back to move forward and him having the MITB was hindering him rather than helping. Get it out of the way and go another direction, he’s 25, he’ll get plenty of other chances

Seniorx🇩🇴 @Seniorx39 @JobberNationTV To be honest in Warlow situation, they needed a guy that was over to repair what Sammy did to the TNT title. @JobberNationTV To be honest in Warlow situation, they needed a guy that was over to repair what Sammy did to the TNT title.

ArsalWise @arsal_wise @JobberNationTV so many ways to get the briefcase off him and they went with the worst one imaginable, I just hope Austin Theory can recover, he is an extremely talented guy and he just needs the right story and the right character now @JobberNationTV so many ways to get the briefcase off him and they went with the worst one imaginable, I just hope Austin Theory can recover, he is an extremely talented guy and he just needs the right story and the right character now

Dustin Blanchard🇺🇲 @BlanchardDustin @JobberNationTV Refusing to cash in on the world champ? He tried, twice, and got wrecked. The bloodline was never gonna let him cash in @JobberNationTV Refusing to cash in on the world champ? He tried, twice, and got wrecked. The bloodline was never gonna let him cash in

frank orieko @FOrieko @JobberNationTV Austin theory knew he wouldn't win against Roman or Cody or whoever takes the title off roman. US title is better than no title. @JobberNationTV Austin theory knew he wouldn't win against Roman or Cody or whoever takes the title off roman. US title is better than no title.

The Lord Of Darkness @Mister_Ethical @wizutenko There's better ways to make the us title more relevant than that without having to bury your own talent @wizutenko There's better ways to make the us title more relevant than that without having to bury your own talent

Abcsin7 @abcsin7 @JobberNationTV He is talented but not a main event level talent .. @JobberNationTV He is talented but not a main event level talent ..

Mike O'Brien @ChairmanAwesome @playmaker4700 @SegaGen75720321



Wardlow feels dead after MJF feud. How? @slate_s42 Tony just isn't great at booking people after they become champions. But this isn't just a Tony thing. This does happen everywhere I feel. Liv Morgan, Big E, Austin theory post MiTB, Dmg Ctrl, etc.Wardlow feels dead after MJF feud. How? @playmaker4700 @SegaGen75720321 @slate_s42 Tony just isn't great at booking people after they become champions. But this isn't just a Tony thing. This does happen everywhere I feel. Liv Morgan, Big E, Austin theory post MiTB, Dmg Ctrl, etc. Wardlow feels dead after MJF feud. How?

Wardlow recently teamed up with FTR and Samoa Joe. It remains to be seen what is next for him in AEW.

WWE star Bobby Lashley revealed why he interfered in the match between Austin Theory and Seth Rollins

Austin Theory's attempt at gaining the US Title from Seth Rollins was foiled by Bobby Lashley, who explained his reasoning behind the action.

When asked about the interference, the WWE star spoke about his future goals in the promotion.

"When Seth came in after Brock, jumped on me... and he took my title from me, everybody was cool with that. But now that I go out there and do what I have to do in order to be right back on top, now people have a problem with it. You know what, I could care less. I'm gonna have fun kicking everybody's a** until I get my title back," he continued. [0:35-0:53]

Only time will tell if Austin Theory will go up against Bobby Lashley to settle scores next in WWE.

What do you make of Wardlow and Austin Theory's storylines? Sound off in the comments below!

