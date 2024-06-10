Triple H must sign 6 ft star to replace Ricochet in WWE

The chapter between Ricochet and WWE is seemingly coming to an end sooner rather than later after reports emerged a few days back that he had served his notice. His move could devastate any company given his caliber and WWE is no different.

Yes, they have stars that can take up the mantle in the absence of the former Intercontinental Champion but none can replace him. However, if there is any way that Triple H could soften the blow and get one over AEW, he could do well and sign a 6 ft star.

This star is none other than Ricky Starks. Granted that he and Ricochet are very different when it comes to their styles, signing him up could soften the blow for Triple H.

Ricky Starks would be the perfect Ricochet replacement

As mentioned previously, these two stars are not similar in style. One is a high flyer while the other is a technical wrestler. What they have in common is their age: Starks is 34 while Ricochet is 35 and both are still in their prime.

Signing him to WWE would see Starks easily take to the competition like a duck to water and he could soon be challenging for titles like the US Championship and the Intercontinental Championship.

Ricky Starks has been rather underutilized in AEW

Gone are the days when Ricky Starks was touted as the next big thing in AEW. He was seen as one of the hottest young stars in AEW and even had matches with CM Punk and won the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament last year.

Those days seem long gone for him and a move to WWE could be a great boost for him at this point in his career.

Ricky Starks has untapped potential

As was seen in his rivalry with CM Punk, or when he was tag team champion with Big Bill, Starks is indeed a very charismatic wrestler. He has great skills on the microphone and he could take that to the next level in WWE, where his skills could be used in storylines suited to him.

Triple H could be signing up a bargain and an equally talented wrestler as Ricochet if he does end up bringing in Starks. This is conjecture at this point though as his current AEW status is not known to the fans.

