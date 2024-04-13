Triple H must sign a WWE legend's son and book a possibly generational feud with Dominik Mysterio

The CCO of WWE Triple H must do everything in his power to sign a legend's son, who is reportedly set to be a free agent later this year, and have him feud with Dominik Mysterio.

It can't be denied that Triple H missed out on multiple chances of signing some of the hottest free agents in pro wrestling, such as Jay White, Will Ospreay, Mercedes Mone, and so on, and lost them to the competition, AEW. Nevertheless, Hunter may soon get the opportunity to sign a top young star and WWE legend's son, HOOK.

What's the status of HOOK's current contract?

Hook is the son of WWE and ECW legend Taz and is currently signed with AEW. Furthermore, due to the amazing talent and skillset he possesses, the 24-year-old star is considered to be the future of pro wrestling. Meanwhile, HOOK's current contract with Tony Khan's promotion is reportedly set to expire later this year.

Moreover, the report also stated that the current FTW Champion is "exploring the options," which means that he might not renew his All Elite contract if he receives a better offer. If the report is to be believed, Triple H must focus on signing the youngster, as he could perfectly fit the WWE mold and also have a generational feud with Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio once expressed the desire to face HOOK

During an interview in early 2022, Dominik Mysterio mentioned his fellow second-generation wrestler, HOOK, along with other AEW stars when asked who he would like to face in the future:

"HOOK. That would be a fun one. For the culture, Penta (El Zero M) and (Rey) Fenix. Me and my dad against Penta and Fenix, I think we would knock the doors down and bring the house down. We would tear it down with those guys." [H/T WrestlingINC]

While HOOK would likely start with NXT, in case he signs with the WWE, it would not be surprising if The Cerebral Assassin brings him directly onto the main roster to book the perfect babyface vs. heel feud between him and Dominik. This rivalry would be generational in every sense of the word.

Triple H needs great babyfaces for WWE's new era

Although Cody Rhodes, the current face of the WWE, is the Undisputed Champion, the company needs new guys who could usher in the new era that kicked off after WrestleMania 40. At the young age of 24, HOOK has put on some amazing bouts in the ring. and fans also love him.

Therefore, Triple H would not want to miss the chance of bringing Taz's son into the frame and pushing him to even greater heights. Only time will tell if the FTW Champion will be seen in the WWE someday.

