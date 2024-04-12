Taz’s son Hook considering leaving AEW - Reports

Hook, a top AEW star, is reportedly planning to leave the company later this year.

Taz is a former ECW World Champion who was known for his technical wrestling. He also briefly wrestled in WWE and works as a color commentator in AEW.

Hook is one of the best young talents on the roster. His calm persona and vicious wrestling style have caught the attention of many. The FTW Champion joined AEW in November 2020, where he aligned himself with Poewrhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks under the wings of his father, Taz. He has won many bouts over the years through sheer technicality and accuracy.

According to SEScoops, the 24-year-old star's contract is up later this year. It was also reported that he has shown interest in "exploring options," meaning he is seemingly not renewing his deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Taz's son is currently in an alliance with Chris Jericho, who is mentoring the young star. However, ridges between the prodigy and master have been seen in the recent edition of Dynamite.

RVD talks about Hook's attitude backstage

RVD and Taz worked together in ECW. Mr. PPV recently shared his experience of working with the legend's son.

Speaking on an exclusive with Sportskeeda Wrestling, RVD revealed that the current FTW Champion is a likable personality backstage.

"Man, Hook, he's a good kid. I mean, the first thing to notice about him was that he was Taz's kid. So I was like, oh cool, you know? 'I worked with your dad. I'm working with you, and that's cool.' You know I've been doing it for generations and generations. (...) The more I'm around him, it's like man, what's not to like? He's like a really likable kid, and then obviously he's a sweeter kid in the back, and then when he's out there."

It remains to be seen if he re-signs with the company and, if not, which path he will choose.

