Triple H to officially announce the blockbuster arrival of the hottest free agent on WWE RAW this week? Hints are there

Following some recent happenings, WWE may have gotten its new free agent signing. Could this week be the perfect time to announce their awaited arrival to the promotion?

The free agent in question is Jade Cargill. She made her long-awaited return to AEW less than two weeks ago, but this was apparently only to tie up loose ends, as she was finishing up with the promotion. She has instead been linked with a move to WWE.

In addition to speculation that the former TBS Champion is ready to make the jump, reports have indicated that Jade Cargill's AEW contract has expired and that she is set to make an appearance at the Stamford-based promotion's Performance Center in Orlando this week.

If Cargill makes the jump to WWE, she will be just the third former AEW star to do so, with Cody Rhodes and Brian Pillman Jr. starting things off. The debuts of some superstars have been orchestrated as surprises, but others have been announced and then built upon until the star's arrival. Triple H could make the announcement as soon as this week on RAW.

Booker T wants Jade Cargill to go straight to WWE's main roster

A lot of top signings that WWE has had in the past have gone through NXT stints before reaching the main roster. Superstars such as Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Adam Cole, and Kevin Owens, despite having great careers before arriving, have had to stay with the developmental brand for some time.

Booker T believes that this should not be the case for Jade Cargill if she signs with the promotion. The WWE Hall of Famer wants her to go straight to the main roster due to her appeal, as he feels that she is potentially main-event material.

"I would want her going straight to the main roster cause she's got that kind of a star appeal. In NXT, she'll overshadow everything else that is happening in my personal opinion. Jade Cargill is a main event attraction now. Sign her and put her in the game right now." [From 08:38 to 08:58)

The possibilities are endless in the careers of professional wrestlers. A shocker of an announcement like Jade Cargill's was definitely always on the table, and it would be interesting to see what she brings to the table wherever she ends up.

