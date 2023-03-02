Triple H could pull off biggest WrestleMania 39 swerve by introducing a 20-year veteran to WWE fans

With WWE WrestleMania 39 just around the corner, Triple H is bound to have a few tricks up his sleeve when it comes to signing big stars. But after some recent events in AEW, he could potentially bring in a very surprising name.

The name in question is none other than the Mad King Eddie Kingston, who has grown extremely frustrated as of late with how he is being used in All Elite Wrestling.

After losing the Face of the Revolution ladder match on the most recent episode of Dynamite, Lexi Nair tried to grab a word with Kingston to see what he had in store next, to which Eddie replied saying he was quitting AEW.

Eddie is known to act solely on his emotions from time to time, so it's unclear at the time of writing whether or not Kingston is leaving AEW or was just frustrated at the time. But hypothetically speaking, if he does leave All Elite Wrestling, Triple H could introduce the Mad King to WWE.

Kingston is one of the most believable wrestlers in the business today. He makes every storyline feel ultra-realistic simply because Eddie Kingston is as real as it gets and the fans love him for it.

In WWE's landscape, there isn't anyone quite like Eddie Kingston, someone who could say and do the most horrifying things imaginable and still have the fans behind him. With that in mind, if Kingston does become a free agent, Triple H should sign him as soon as possible.

Jon Moxley once tried to get Eddie Kingston a job in WWE

Eddie Kingston has made it very clear in the past that he doesn't have that many friends in the wrestling business, mainly out of choice due to the fact that he simply has a hard time trusting people.

However, one person Kingston has considered to be one of his closest friends is former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, who at one point tried to get the Mad King a job in WWE.

Moxley was still wrestling as Dean Ambrose at the time, and according to Kingston, he would get texts from the former WWE Champion, claiming that he was trying to get people to watch Eddie's matches in the hopes that someone would hire him.

