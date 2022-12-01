Triple H and Stephanie McMahon sent gifts to popular AEW couple on their momentous occasion

AEW star Maria Kanellis has revealed how strong her relationship is with both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, detailing what gifts the couple sent her after she gave birth to her children.

Despite speculation of a possible WWE return under Triple H's regime, both Maria and her husband Mike Bennett decided to call AEW their home. The couple debuted on the October 14th 2022 edition of Rampage. Maria and Mike weren't alone, as they were flanked by former ROH World Champion Matt Taven, announcing themselves as "The Kingdom."

During an interview on the Just Alyx YouTube channel, Maria was asked what she thought about Triple H taking creative control of WWE, which led to this wholesome anecdote from the former 24/7 Champion.

“I’ve always had a fantastic relationship with Triple H and Stephanie [McMahon], they sent me gifts after both of my children [were born] wishing me luck and congratulations, like giant gifts. I’m talking baskets that were like this big, they were humongous with like rockers—and my daughter loves hers it’s got like, it’s a coyote so like ‘howling at the moon,’ my daughter’s middle name is moon so it was a coyote.” [27:46-28:18]

The Game and Stephanie didn't stop at just the gifts, as Maria also detailed that they even helped out her husband when it came to parenting.

"They sent all of these gifts for both of the kids, they gave my husband [Mike Bennett] some great advice about parenting, so I think for us on a personal level we’ve always liked Stephanie and Triple H.” [28:19-28:33]

AEW fans are yet to see the best of The Kingdom

Given the legacy that The Kingdom had in Ring of Honor, it's no wonder Tony Khan wanted to bring them to AEW. However, at the time of writing, the group hasn't exactly gotten off to the best of starts when it comes to their run in All Elite Wrestling.

Following their debut, Matt Taven announced himself as the next challenger to Wardlow's TNT Championship, with the match coming on the October 28th edition of Rampage.

Despite the stable's best efforts to use their numbers advantage, Wardlow successfully defended his title after a series of powerbombs.

The Kingdom haven't been seen on AEW TV since, but rest assured that they will be back with a vengeance in the near future.

