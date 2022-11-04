Triple H and WWE's stance on CM Punk's potential return after AEW brought back Colt Cabana on Dynamite - Reports

Colt Cabana showed up on last night's AEW Dynamite with the CM Punk story still dominating the news. A new report has indicated that this could have ramifications for Triple H and WWE.

CM Punk's post-All Out media scrum rant began with him talking about Colt Cabana. The two-time AEW World Champion blasted the media for talking about his history with Colt and accused the company's EVPs of feeding misinformation to wrestling media outlets.

Despite a number of weeks having passed since the incident, it still dominates the news. New reports emerge almost every day about what the future might hold for everyone involved, with Ace Steel reportedly fired from the company already. There are even rumors that Tony Khan is working out a no-compete clause for the buyout of Punk's contract.

In the wake of reports emerging that CM Punk will be bought out of his contract, Colt Cabana made his first televised appearance in around a year by challenging Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship. Although he lost, the bigger story was his return and what could be inferred from it.

WrestleVotes noted on Twitter that Colt Cabana showing up had not gone unnoticed within WWE, making for intense and interesting speculation.

"Colt Cabana showing up on Dynamite last night didn’t go unnoticed in Stamford. That’s all I’ll say on that right now…"

In a business like the wrestling industry, ruling out a reunion between the Voice of the Voiceless and WWE would be naive.

Bobby Fish took a dig at CM Punk during AEW Dynamite

When it was announced that a former Ring of Honor champion would be challenging Chris Jericho for the ROH world title, very few expected it to be Colt Cabana. Incidentally, his two tag title wins in the promotion came alongside CM Punk himself.

Bobby Fish has made some cynical comments about the five-time WWE World Champion and did not hold back during last night's Dynamite.

"Great to see this on my TV Tonight. Chicago’s own, @ColtCabana. One of the good ones!" wrote Fish.

The upcoming weeks will be interesting as the wrestling fraternity seems very divided on this issue. AEW has benefited greatly from Punk's presence over the last year, but the possibility of any sort of reconciliation seems bleak.

