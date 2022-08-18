"MJF return to cost Punk titles?" Twitter erupts as AEW announces Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk to unify the titles next week

AEW gave it their best go at breaking the internet when they announced Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk for the Undisputed World Championship next week on Dynamite.

It had been expected that Moxley vs. Punk would be the main event for All Out, but during Dynamite, it was announced that the pair would instead face-off next week on weekly TV.

The announcement understandably provoked an eruption of various emotions from fans on Twitter. Let's take a look at a few reactions to it:

The fan made it clear that they felt throwing Mox vs Punk out on TV so early after CM Punk's return is an impulsive step on AEW's behalf.

President Darko 🦹🏾‍♂️🇺🇸🦅 @DespotDarko @xnormalxoxo Throwing the Punk/Moxley match on standard television after like one show of build up is the definition of hitting the panic button @xnormalxoxo Throwing the Punk/Moxley match on standard television after like one show of build up is the definition of hitting the panic button 😭😭

Another suggested that Warner Discovery wanted an improvement in TV ratings.

JrNow☄ @JrNow1 @JobberNationTV We getting Punk vs Moxley on tv , Discovery wants tv ratings up @JobberNationTV We getting Punk vs Moxley on tv , Discovery wants tv ratings up

The fan shown below had no issues with a match of that magnitude featuring on Dynamite.

As shown below, there were some who felt indifferent towards the announcement and questioned the long-term thinking behind it.

Tru Heel Heat Wrestling @TruHeelHeat Really not sure how I feel about Punk vs Moxley taking place next week instead of #AEWAllOut . Feels somewhat short sighted, but that was a great episode. #AEWDynamite Really not sure how I feel about Punk vs Moxley taking place next week instead of #AEWAllOut. Feels somewhat short sighted, but that was a great episode. #AEWDynamite

A fan below mooted the idea that MJF could make his own long-awaited return to confront the former WWE stars.

Rony Mac @TheRONYBrand Punk.. Moxley.. 2 ex WWE guys fighting to determine the AEW Undisputed Champion next week?! This screams MJF returning! #AEWDYNAMITE Punk.. Moxley.. 2 ex WWE guys fighting to determine the AEW Undisputed Champion next week?! This screams MJF returning! #AEWDYNAMITE https://t.co/LbYmCrCY0N

Another fan shown below added to the MJF return sentiment.

Doug @DSinger89 If Punk and Moxley are seriously wrestling each other next week then I have to imagine MJF shows up at the end to set up something for All Out??? That’s my only explanation. Or we get a goofy DQ. #AEWDynamite If Punk and Moxley are seriously wrestling each other next week then I have to imagine MJF shows up at the end to set up something for All Out??? That’s my only explanation. Or we get a goofy DQ. #AEWDynamite

As shown below, there were some who even felt MJF was due the world title when he returns.

Dimitri Michael @PhantomThiefZX Whether CM Punk or Jon Moxley wins next week, MJF will take the title away from both of these guys at All Out Whether CM Punk or Jon Moxley wins next week, MJF will take the title away from both of these guys at All Out

There were bold comparisons to WCW, with more fans questioning the decision-making to throw Mox vs Punk on TV.

Melissa Martinez🤼‍♀️ @melissakk624



AEW moving Cm Punk vs Jon Moxley to a random Wednesday instead of one their big PPVS is a late WCW move. AEW moving Cm Punk vs Jon Moxley to a random Wednesday instead of one their big PPVS is a late WCW move. 😳😬😳😬

An interesting idea touted below was for Punk to face his original Forbidden Door opponent, Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Zack Heydorn @zheydorntorch Punk vs. Moxley not on PPV means what for All Out? Punk vs. MJF? Tanahashi? It has to be a box office guy to push the unification match up. #AEWDynamite Punk vs. Moxley not on PPV means what for All Out? Punk vs. MJF? Tanahashi? It has to be a box office guy to push the unification match up. #AEWDynamite

Another suggestion that stood out was for Punk's Full Gear 2021 rival Eddie Kingston to muscle in on the title scene.

Another felt as though MJF was likely to take the unified gold.

In more fantasy booking, a fan suggested the called-out former world champion Hangman Page get involved to set up a three-way at AEW All Out.

Adam @AdamWheeze @SeanRossSapp Either Hangman gets involved to make it a triple threat or it sets up a stipulation match at all out. Both work for All Out, curious how they get there tho @SeanRossSapp Either Hangman gets involved to make it a triple threat or it sets up a stipulation match at all out. Both work for All Out, curious how they get there tho

This fan was on that same wavelength.

This fan compared AEW's announcement to the time Hulk Hogan vs. Goldberg was announced for WCW Nitro.

Stephen Butler @StevieToronto @SeanRossSapp Reminds me of JJ Dillon announcing Hulk Hogan vs Goldberg on next week's WCW Nitro. @SeanRossSapp Reminds me of JJ Dillon announcing Hulk Hogan vs Goldberg on next week's WCW Nitro.

There were countless reactions to the announcement. While some fans felt that getting the clash on free TV was another example of AEW Dynamite promising a blockbuster card. There were also those who were concerned over the main event of All Out since Punk vs. Mox had been expected.

Eddie Kingston, MJF, and Hangman Page were all earmarked as potential names to get involved, either in the title clash next week or in the lead-in to All Out, with the main event now completely up in the air.

You can check out the full results of AEW Dynamite HERE.

What did you think of the blockbuster announcement? Shades of WCW, scents of MJF involvement, or something else? Let us know in the comments below.

Did you know Brock Lesnar got into a real fight with a legend? Vince was furious. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali