"MJF return to cost Punk titles?" Twitter erupts as AEW announces Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk to unify the titles next week

AEW gave it their best go at breaking the internet when they announced Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk for the Undisputed World Championship next week on Dynamite.
It had been expected that Moxley vs. Punk would be the main event for All Out, but during Dynamite, it was announced that the pair would instead face-off next week on weekly TV.
The announcement understandably provoked an eruption of various emotions from fans on Twitter. Let's take a look at a few reactions to it:
The fan made it clear that they felt throwing Mox vs Punk out on TV so early after CM Punk's return is an impulsive step on AEW's behalf.
Another suggested that Warner Discovery wanted an improvement in TV ratings.
The fan shown below had no issues with a match of that magnitude featuring on Dynamite.
As shown below, there were some who felt indifferent towards the announcement and questioned the long-term thinking behind it.
A fan below mooted the idea that MJF could make his own long-awaited return to confront the former WWE stars.
Another fan shown below added to the MJF return sentiment.
As shown below, there were some who even felt MJF was due the world title when he returns.
There were bold comparisons to WCW, with more fans questioning the decision-making to throw Mox vs Punk on TV.
An interesting idea touted below was for Punk to face his original Forbidden Door opponent, Hiroshi Tanahashi.
Another suggestion that stood out was for Punk's Full Gear 2021 rival Eddie Kingston to muscle in on the title scene.
Another felt as though MJF was likely to take the unified gold.
In more fantasy booking, a fan suggested the called-out former world champion Hangman Page get involved to set up a three-way at AEW All Out.
This fan was on that same wavelength.
This fan compared AEW's announcement to the time Hulk Hogan vs. Goldberg was announced for WCW Nitro.
There were countless reactions to the announcement. While some fans felt that getting the clash on free TV was another example of AEW Dynamite promising a blockbuster card. There were also those who were concerned over the main event of All Out since Punk vs. Mox had been expected.
Eddie Kingston, MJF, and Hangman Page were all earmarked as potential names to get involved, either in the title clash next week or in the lead-in to All Out, with the main event now completely up in the air.
What did you think of the blockbuster announcement? Shades of WCW, scents of MJF involvement, or something else? Let us know in the comments below.
