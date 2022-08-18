AEW Dynamite Results: Kenny Omega returns, Wrestler accidentally unmasked, Jon Moxley confronts CM Punk

We got a loaded episode of AEW Dynamite this week. The show featured a blockbuster rematch between Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia as well as the return of Kenny Omega. KiLynn King also made her AEW return this week against Toni Storm. We also had CM Punk calling out Jon Moxley and the duo will now wrestle next week on AEW Dynamite.

Read on for full AEW Dynamite results:

CM Punk kicked off AEW Dynamite, called out Jon Moxley

CM Punk kicked off AEW Dynamite and came down to the ring. He challenged Hangman Page for a rematch. However, there was no response so he went on to call out Jon Moxley. Punk insinuated that Moxley wasn't even the best guy in the Shield, calling him the third-best member of the group. Punk also took shots at Moxley's close friend Eddie Kingston. He called Eddie Kingston the third-best he had wrestled and the second-best Kingston.

Punk went on to challenge Jon Moxley to a match at All Out in Chicago. Punk added that Moxley wouldn't be the best Jon he beat in Chicago, referring to his win over John Cena.

Jon Moxley had heard enough and made his way down to the ring. Moxley said that Punk's mouth was cashing cheques his body couldn't cash. He added that Punk only came to AEW because he ran out of money. Punk and Moxley started trading blows as security and officials came down to the ring trying to separate the two men.

Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia (Two out of three falls)

Bryan Danielson tried to take control early on as he wrestled Garcia down to the mat. Garcia went right after Danielson's leg with a kneebar but Danielson forced him to break. Garcia then slapped Danielson across the face.

Garcia successfully pissed Danielson off and the former WWE star dropped Garcia with a strike across the jaw. Danielson locked in the Romero Special before striking Garcia in the back of the head. Garcia hit back with a chop across the chest but this just made the veteran laugh. Both men started trading strikes and Garcia disrespectfully booted Danielson across the jaw again.

Bryan Danielson hit back with a series of nasty kicks, followed by a running boot in the corner. Garcia tried to break the chain of offense with an armbar, but Danielson broke free and took him down with a back suplex. Garcia started to rain down elbow strikes across Danielson's chest. Garcia then hit Bryan Danielson with a devastating pile driver, which he followed up with a Dragon Sleeper. Garcia ended up making Danielson pass out, winning the first fall of the match.

Daniel Garcia wins the first fall via submission

There was no respite from Bryan as Daniel Garcia immediately went to work on him again. Garcia hit a nasty chop in the corner followed by a dropkick. Garcia headed out to ringside and removed the padding. He then hit Bryan Danielson with a DDT onto the floor. Danielson beat the count at seven and got back in the ring. Garcia locked in the Dragon Sleeper once again but Bryan quickly rolled him up for the three count, evening the match.

Bryan Danielson wins the second fall via pinfall

Bryan Danielson hit a German Suplex off the top rope followed by a shotgun missile dropkick. He followed it up with a tope suicida out to ringside. Both men went shouder first into the ring post, both going down. Both beat the 10-count and got back into the ring. Daniel Garcia hit Danielson with whatever he had but couldn't take him down. Danielson hit back with a forearm, knocking Garcia off his feet immediately. Danielson booted Garcia across the chest repeatedly until he hit back and locked in the Dragon Tamer. The former WWE Champion broke free and locked in the Labelle Lock. Garcia with a roll-up, forcing Danielson to break the hold.

Garcia hit back with Danielson's trademark running knee strike but couldn't keep him down for the three count from his own move. Danielson managed to lock in the Labelle Lock once again, forcing Garcia to tap out.

Bryan Danielson def. Daniel Garcia

MATCH RATING: A

Bryan Danielson showed Daniel Garcia a lot of respect after the match, clapping for the youngster and urging the fans to get on their feet. Danielson then extended his hand towards Garcia.

Chris Jericho ran down from the commentary boot and attacked Bryan Danielson from behind. Garcia stopped Jericho from attacking Danielson and swatted him away.

Private Party set to challenge Swerve In Our Glory

Private Party were backstage with Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland ahead of their title match on AEW Rampage. Swerve told Private Party to respect their elders if they wanted to learn something. Isiah Kassidy promised to take the title back home to New York.

Tony Nese was set to come down to the ring but Jon Moxley took him out. Mox then went down to the ring and called out CM Punk, saying he wanted to settle who was the real champion right away.

As CM Punk came down to the ring, security came out to separate them once again. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta had to come down to finally pull Moxley away.

Chris Jericho was backstage with Matt Menard and Angelo Parker. Jericho urged Daniel Garcia to decide which side he was on. Ricky Steamboat then walked up and told Jericho that Danielson would be a better mentor for Daniel Garcia. Angelo Parker tried to get into Ricky Steamboat's face but the legend took Parker out with a heart punch.

Varsity Blondes vs. Gunn Club

Gunn Club won the match in a matter of seconds after Colten Gunn hit Griff Garrison with the Colt 45 before pinning him.

Gunn Club def. Varsity Blonds

MATCH RATING: N/A

As Billy Gunn congratulated his sons, Stokely Hathaway appeared on the stage. Colten and Austin then attacked their father from behind. The Acclaimed ran out to make the save.

Jungle Boy calls out Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite

Jungle Boy was out next and he called out Christian Cage for being a coward. He said that he had been trying to attack Christian for the last few weeks but the veteran had done nothing about it. Jungle Boy then challenged him to a match at All Out.

Christian Cage came down to the ring and told Jungle Boy he wanted to get back together as a unit and promised to take him to the top this time. Jungle Boy feigned going in for a hug and took Christian down and started raining on the right and left. Christian almost got the better of the young AEW star but it wasn't to be. Jungle Boy stomped Christian's hand into the steel steps before smashing the back of his head into the steps.

KiLynn King vs Toni Storm on AEW Dynamite

KiLynn King made her return to AEW facing Toni Storm. King was on top as the match started but Storm soon got back in it as the ladies back and forth. King with an overhead suplex for a nearfall.

King caught Toni Storm with a knee strike, sending her rolling out to the floor. She drove Storm back-first into the barricade. Back in the ring, Storm headed for the top rope but was cut off by King. Storm hit back with a crossbody. The finish saw Storm hit a running hip attack followed by a DDT for the win.

Toni Storm def. KiLynn King

MATCH RATING: B-

Andrade, Rush and Dragon Lee vs. The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega made his return to AEW as The Young Bucks' partner. He got a deafening welcome from the fans in the arena as he made his way down to the ring.

Nick Jackson and Dragon Lee started things off. Matt Jackson tagged in as they double teamed Dragon Lee. Omega then tagged in and hit Lee with a double axehandle. Omega with a chop across Dragon Lee's chest before he rained in right hands in the corner. Omega did look a little rusty as he failed to hit the springboard moonsault. He laughed it off and tagged in Matt Jackson. The Bucks double-teamed Dragon Lee before tagging Omega back in. Andrade tagged in for his team.

Jose caused a distraction on the apron as Rush hit Omega with a cheapshot from behind. Andrade took control and tagged Rush in. Los Ingobernables were in control at this point. Dragon Lee tagged in and was all over Omega. Andrade was back in the ring as Omega tried to hit back but ended up tagging out. We saw a massive six-man suplex in the ring after this as The Bucks and Omega took control. Nick Jackson then leapt out to ringside, clearing house.

Los lgnobernables took control back quickly. Andrade was all over Matt Jackson. Things quickly broke down in the match. Matt Jackson finally tagged out despite Dragon Lee's best efforts. Kenny Omega came in on the hot tag and cleared house, delivering Dragon Suplexes to all three opponents. The Young Bucks got in the groove and were all over Dragon Lee. It looked like Kenny Omega hurt his knee at this point. Jose then pulled Omega out of the ring.

Jose and Rush held Kenny Omega on top of the barricade as Dragon Lee wiped him out with a tope suicida. They rolled Kenny Omega into the ring but couldn't keep him down for the three count. Andrade hit Omega with the hammerlock DDT but Matt Jackson broke up the count by pushing Rush into the duo. Omega followed up with a V-Trigger to Dragon Lee. Omega then hit Dragon Lee with the One Winged Angel and pinned him to pick up the win. The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega advance to the semi-finals of the AEW Trios Title Tournament.

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega def. Andrade, Rush and Dragon Lee

MATCH RATING: A

