Wrestling legend Ricky Steamboat gets into physical altercation with former WWE star on his AEW Dynamite debut

Legendary wrestler Ricky Steamboat had an altercation with a former WWE star.
Modified Aug 18, 2022 07:23 AM IST

Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat channeled his inner "Dragon" during his AEW Dynamite debut as he went berserk at former WWE star Angelo Parker.

Earlier in Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon special edition of the Wednesday show, "The Dragon" was the special guest timekeeper in a match between the two dragons themselves. "Dragon Slayer" Daniel Garcia wrestled "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson in a 2 out of 3 falls match.

Danielson slayed Garcia with a LeBell Lock submission maneuver. Chris Jericho interrupted the duo's show of respect by clobbering the American Dragon from behind. The 23-year-old had enough by stopping the Jericho Appreciation Society leader's attack to his childhood hero.

The disrespect shown by Jericho causes Garcia to intervene; is there dissension growing within the #JerichoAppreciationSociety? It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/7SxeWD7yf6

Afterward, Jericho and his troops had a backstage segment as he made an ultimatum to Garcia about which side he was on for next week's Dynamite. Steamboat entered by saying the young star was coming into his own.

The Dragon added that Danielson should be the right one to mentor Garcia, making Jericho infuriate. The Wizard ended his conversation with Steamboat by saying that the latter should "stay out of his business."

Jericho Appreciation Society isn't keen on legendary Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat weighing in on Daniel Garcia & his discord with Chris Jericho after his incredible match against Bryan Danielson! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/exbaWIIWXN

However, Parker apparently wanted some smoke with the Hall of Famer as he put his hands on him. The Dragon got fed up and delivered a signature chop to the JAS member.

What are your thoughts on the segment between WWE legend Ricky Steamboat and the Jericho Appreciation Society? Sound off in the comments section below.

