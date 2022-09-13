"CM Punk was NOT worth all this" - Wrestling world erupts in a frenzy to Being The Elite (BTE) officially announcing hiatus during top AEW stars' reported suspension

Being The Elite, which features AEW stars Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, has officially announced its hiatus in light of the controversy surrounding the three men.

The trio were reportedly suspended along with CM Punk after the two parties got involved in a backstage brawl after the AEW All Out pay-per-view. It was reported that The Elite confronted Punk in his locker room and sparked the altercation. Currently, an independent firm is investigating the incident to find out what exactly happened.

Being The Elite took to Twitter today to announce that the popular series will be on hiatus until further notice.

Jim Cornette wants The Elite to be removed from their positions as EVPs in AEW

According to the former WWE manager, the suspension would not be sufficient punishment for Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran explained that they should not be EVPs in the promotion anymore. He also urged AEW to bring in WWE commentator Jim Ross for that position.

"Bring Jim Ross in, put him in charge of talent relations, see who else is mad at who and how it can be fixed. Immediately, regardless whether they ever come back or they f**k off and go away forever, do not let the Executive Vice Presidents be Executive Vice Presidents anymore. No wrestlers with any type of office affiliation."

The Elite were also stripped off their newly-won AEW Trios Championships after the backstage fight.

