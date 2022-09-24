"Sorry Paul (Triple H) couldn't get the boys. Can I still come to WWE" - Twitter explodes to Bobby Fish's debut at popular wrestling promotion following AEW release

Twitter exploded as AEW star Bobby Fish made his debut in Impact Wrestling today.
Bobby Fish's contract with AEW expired on August 31 this year, and he was released from the promotion after both parties failed to reach an agreement over a new deal.
The 45-year-old is a former WWE Superstar who was a popular figure during The Undisputed Era in NXT. He also won the NXT tag title twice with Kyle O’Reilly before parting ways with the company in August 2021.
Amidst rumors of a potential return to WWE under new ownership, Fish made his Impact debut today. The move garnered a lot of reactions from the wrestling universe.
Bobby Fish had shared his thoughts on returning to WWE under Triple H's regime
The Game has been instrumental in developing WWE's developmental brand over the years and Fish was a part of it from 2017 to 2021.
In a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, he spoke about working with Hunter again. He had mentioned that he was accessing all his options after his release from AEW.
"I don't know. I'm open to all options and offers at the moment. I do know that there have been quite a few people who have gone back through those doors. I'm happy for the people that I know were left there after I had left a lot of friendships and whatnot, and things were weird there for a bit," said Bobby Fish.
Fish also had a brief stint at Major League Wrestling between his WWE and AEW spells.
