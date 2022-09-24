"Sorry Paul (Triple H) couldn't get the boys. Can I still come to WWE" - Twitter explodes to Bobby Fish's debut at popular wrestling promotion following AEW release

Twitter exploded as AEW star Bobby Fish made his debut in Impact Wrestling today.

Bobby Fish's contract with AEW expired on August 31 this year, and he was released from the promotion after both parties failed to reach an agreement over a new deal.

The 45-year-old is a former WWE Superstar who was a popular figure during The Undisputed Era in NXT. He also won the NXT tag title twice with Kyle O’Reilly before parting ways with the company in August 2021.

Amidst rumors of a potential return to WWE under new ownership, Fish made his Impact debut today. The move garnered a lot of reactions from the wrestling universe.

Check out the reaction below:

A user explains that the move from AEW to IMPACT is not flex.

Captain Ferg Baba Ganoosh @CaptainFerg Bobby Fish would go to war for Triple H but Triple H doesn’t want Bobby Fish without Undisputed Era.



Jumping from AEW to IMPACT is not a flex, no disrespect to IMPACT. Bobby Fish would go to war for Triple H but Triple H doesn’t want Bobby Fish without Undisputed Era.Jumping from AEW to IMPACT is not a flex, no disrespect to IMPACT.

A user described Bobby Fish's move to Impact after his recent praise of Triple H as 'crazy'.

mia ෆ @beckyonIy bobby fish saying he’ll go to war for triple h & trying to get cole and o’reilly to leave aew with him just to show up in impact is crazyyyy bobby fish saying he’ll go to war for triple h & trying to get cole and o’reilly to leave aew with him just to show up in impact is crazyyyy 😭😭

Fans could not find the logic behind Fish's choice.

👻🎭🌸Empress of Sole Survivor|女帝🌞🤡👻 @AsukaCityRP Bobby Fish? On IMPACT?!



From WWE and Triple H praising, CM Punk bashing to making an appearance on IMPACT.



Some Fish Logic.



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Bobby Fish? On IMPACT?!From WWE and Triple H praising, CM Punk bashing to making an appearance on IMPACT.Some Fish Logic.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/jgcaBOImwJ

A user believes Triple H did not sign Fish as he could not get Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly with him.

🤘RoCktHiS_mIkE🤘 @RockthisM



"Ok then see ya" - Triple H



*Bobby fish shows up on Impact 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers

Bobby Fish is in IMPACT!!

#VictoryRoad #ImpactWrestling WHAT THE HELL??!!!!!!Bobby Fish is in IMPACT!! WHAT THE HELL??!!!!!!Bobby Fish is in IMPACT!!#VictoryRoad #ImpactWrestling https://t.co/a9bsZPzQ5j Sorry Paul (Triple H) couldn't get the boys. Can I still come to WWE" - Bobby Fish"Ok then see ya" - Triple H*Bobby fish shows up on Impact twitter.com/WrestlingCover… Sorry Paul (Triple H) couldn't get the boys. Can I still come to WWE" - Bobby Fish "Ok then see ya" - Triple H *Bobby fish shows up on Impact twitter.com/WrestlingCover…

It was a surprise for most fans.

Mike Petroski @BigMike4AEW @IMPACTWRESTLING @theBobbyFish I legitimately did not see this coming, this is a big get for Impact @IMPACTWRESTLING @theBobbyFish I legitimately did not see this coming, this is a big get for Impact

There was a piece of advice for Impact too.

Conner Hays @AEWFanGuy18 @IMPACTWRESTLING @theBobbyFish Make sure Fish doesn't try to get other wrestlers in IMPACT to quit so they can go to WWE together @IMPACTWRESTLING @theBobbyFish Make sure Fish doesn't try to get other wrestlers in IMPACT to quit so they can go to WWE together

The tweets did not stop flowing in.

Alex 🇲🇽🇺🇸 @thekidd203



Triple H: "What do you mean boss? You've failed me for the last time. Have fun at IMPACT." Bobby Fish: "I did what I could. Adam and Kyle aren't coming, sorry boss."Triple H: "What do you mean boss? You've failed me for the last time. Have fun at IMPACT." #VictoryRoad Bobby Fish: "I did what I could. Adam and Kyle aren't coming, sorry boss."Triple H: "What do you mean boss? You've failed me for the last time. Have fun at IMPACT." #VictoryRoad

One user claimed Impact is the place where he would flourish.

Bobby Fish had shared his thoughts on returning to WWE under Triple H's regime

The Game has been instrumental in developing WWE's developmental brand over the years and Fish was a part of it from 2017 to 2021.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, he spoke about working with Hunter again. He had mentioned that he was accessing all his options after his release from AEW.

"I don't know. I'm open to all options and offers at the moment. I do know that there have been quite a few people who have gone back through those doors. I'm happy for the people that I know were left there after I had left a lot of friendships and whatnot, and things were weird there for a bit," said Bobby Fish.

Fish also had a brief stint at Major League Wrestling between his WWE and AEW spells.

Do you think moving to IMPACT was the right choice for him? Sound off in the comments section below!

