"The reason why I wanna see Sasha [Banks] in AEW" - Twitter erupts with hilarious reactions to popular star seemingly imitating 5-time WWE RAW Women's Champion

The wrestling community chimed in on Twitter to compare former WWE RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks and AEW star Kiera Hogan's identical outfits.

Last night on AEW Rampage, TBS Champion Jade Cargill arrived to retrieve the title that Nyla Rose stole and was joined by her Baddies (Hogan and Leila Grey). As Hogan was about to step into the ring, fans noticed her black-clad attire was prominently similar to Banks'.

The Boss first wore the same outfit when she returned to WWE SmackDown on January 28, 2022, a day before the Royal Rumble.

Hence, the Twitterverse jumped on it and gave their most hysterical thoughts possible.

One user even observed Hogan's hair color, which was a mash of blue and blonde that was also similar to the former WWE RAW Women's Champion.

One fan also tweeted that they want to see The Boss compete in AEW to see how the fans will react to it. She is still a WWE Superstar but has been distant with the company since walking away on the May 16th episode of RAW, along with Naomi.

Another user opined that Hogan might be a fan of Banks and that both ladies were gorgeous in that black outfit.

Moreover, a netizen bluntly claimed that the AEW star has more swagger than the WWE Superstar

Lastly, a fan contributed some valuable knowledge by pointing out that Scarlett Bordeaux and Sable also sported the same look.

As of now, neither Banks nor Hogan have responded with regards to their eerily related outfits.

AEW star Leila Grey says WWE Superstar Sasha Banks was one of her influences

Kiera Hogan's teammate on The Baddies, Leila Grey, disclosed that she used to look up to former WWE RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks as her wrestling inspiration.

Grey recently stated that she had a lot of admiration towards Banks when she was an upstart wrestler. The AEW star also added that she liked The Boss's overall physical features and her demeanor.

"When I started wrestling, I really loved Sasha Banks. I really admire her and her whole attitude and her whole look. She’s definitely someone that I’m inspired by and look up to."

It will be interesting to see if Grey will be able to develop a career path similar to that of Banks.

What are your thoughts on the identical looks of Sasha Banks and Kiera Hogan? Sound off in the comments section below.

