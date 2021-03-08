Twitter has mixed reaction to Christian Cage's AEW debut

Christian Cage is All Elite, and Wrestling Twitter had quite a mixed reaction to the same.

The former WWE World Champion made his way to the ring at AEW Revolution tonight and signed a contract. His shirt read "Out. Work. Everyone."

The signing was being hyped by AEW and Tony Khan for a while now. Khan had dubbed it as being a "Hall of Fame worthy" signing, and fans were incredibly excited to find out who was going to be the mystery signing. Many names were thrown in, including CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, and Christian Cage himself.

Christian Cage made his return to wrestling at this year's Royal Rumble

The former World Champion had made his surprise return to the ring at the 2021 Royal Rumble event and looked in amazing shape. He had a strong showing in the free-for-all and came very close to winning it. Christian's friend and WWE Hall of Famer, Edge, was the one who stood tall in the end though.

Christian Cage had a lot to say about his future as a WWE Superstar, following his return at the Royal Rumble. He spoke about it on an edition of WWE's The Bump.

"No decisions have been made and I'm not sure at this point. It's still to be determined. We'll just take it day to day at this point, and like I said, if that ends up being my last match, then I did it on my terms and that's what I wanted....Of course, if I do step back in the ring again in any capacity, I would love to team with Edge again....There are some real dream matches out there," said Christian.

Now that Christian Cage is All Elite, it would be interesting to see how the promotion handles him going forward. One thing's for sure though, and that's he is in the best shape of his life, and proved at the Royal Rumble that he can have one more run in the squared circle.

While a lot of the fans were excited to see Captain Charisma in AEW, some of them weren't too happy with the new acquisition by Tony Khan. Here are some of the best reactions to Christian Cage being revealed as AEW's new signee:

CHRISTIAN CAGE — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) March 8, 2021

DID CHRISTIAN LEAVE ME FOR TNA AGAIN — VinceMcMahonGoogling (@VinceGoogling) March 8, 2021

Check out Christian Cage’s TNA debut from Genesis 2005.



Watch all your favorite classic TNA moments at https://t.co/9F0lXlvfyu! pic.twitter.com/lAw1MQXDUm — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 8, 2021

If you’re mad it’s not Brock or Punk grow up.



Christian Cage is a top tier talent and a massive addition for AEW. #AEWRevolution — KeepUpWithKayfabe (@KeepUpWithKFabe) March 8, 2021

I’m gonna be honest. Not excited for Christian Cage to be in #AEW.



Is he gonna have freedom in AEW more so than WWE that he wasn’t allowed to do? Yes



Is he a difference maker, a ratings draw? No



I see him putting others over.#AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/YJQrfpQ07F — #TeamJD (@EKCone909) March 8, 2021

When WWE fans spam this thread about disappointments when they were marking out just a month ago when he was in the Rumble. 😂😂😂 — WhiteLlamaPooP (@WhiteLlamaPooP) March 8, 2021

It's Christian. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) March 8, 2021

I want to wrestle Christian Cage. #AEWRevolution — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) March 8, 2021

If you think Christian Cage being in AEW is a “let down” you need to check yourself AS a wrestling fan. “OUT WORK EVERYONE” isn’t just a catchy slogan. This is his final run. And with WWE’s record of not utilizing him correctly? I would gone to AEW too #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/VqKwUllaZA — Kenny Majid - A Kenny For Your Thoughts Podcast (@akfytwrestling) March 8, 2021

christian was one level. christian cage is the next. — big moose cooch (@livorleave) March 8, 2021

CHRISTIAN CAGE IS ALL ELITE!!!



And with a remake of his TNA theme!!



Let's FN GO!!!!!#AEWRevolution #AEW pic.twitter.com/mRIJxkssU3 — 𝐉𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 8, 2021

LMAO #AEWRevolution



A. NON. FACTOR Christian Cage — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) March 8, 2021

Christian has long existed in that grey area where people who aren't mega nerds really don't "get it" when other people call him a great "hand" but he really was for a long time. he's not super flashy or anything, he doesn't jump off the screen. he's really good, all the time. — TAPE (@tapemachines) March 8, 2021

IMAGINE THINKING LESNAR AND GETTING CHRISTIAN LMAO! — Frog (@FrogScoopski) March 8, 2021

