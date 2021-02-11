"It's still to be determined" - Christian talks about his future in WWE

Since Christian returned to the WWE in the Royal Rumble Match, many fans have wondered what his future holds. In a recent interview, "Captain Charisma" admitted that his path forward is up in the air.

Christian is a fan-favorite star, but injuries forced him to retire in 2014. He had transitioned into roles that didn't require him to wrestle. But now it seems like he could return to in-ring competition. Fans have been hoping to see Christian team up with Edge on WWE programming, but the former World Heavyweight Champion revealed that his future is undecided.

In the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Christian stated that he doesn't know what's next in his journey as a WWE Superstar.

"No decisions have been made and I'm not sure at this point. It's still to be determined. We'll just take it day to day at this point, and like I said, if that ends up being my last match, then I did it on my terms and that's what I wanted....Of course, if I do step back in the ring again in any capacity, I would love to team with Edge again....There are some real dream matches out there."

As of this writing, Christian hasn't returned to WWE programming since the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. He seems content with the possibility that the Royal Rumble match could be his last match in WWE. Fans will have to wait and see if Christian will return at some point on the road to WrestleMania.

Who could Christian face in WWE if he returns to the ring?

WWE could book any number of dream matches if Christian returns to the ring. "Captain Charisma" is an excellent performer, and as fans could see in his performance at the WWE Royal Rumble, he still has a lot left in the tank.

Some fans have been pushing for a match between Christian and the Intercontinental Champion, Big E. Christian's last sanctioned match in WWE before his return was a fatal four-way match for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. At the time, Big E held the title.

A proper feud between the two stars could also set up a possible tag team match. Edge and Christian could reunite to face The New Day. When it comes to Christian's future, WWE has plenty of options to choose from.

But these storylines would only be possible if Christian returns to the ring. It remains to be seen whether he'll choose to compete again.