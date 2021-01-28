Twitter reacts to this week's AEW Dynamite (January 27, 2021) - Matt Hardy, Taz, and more react

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite was exponentially better than last week's offering. The show had several notable developments and, most importantly, great wrestling throughout its two-hour running time.

In the first match of this week's AEW Dynamite, Lance Archer took on Eddie Kingston in a stiff and brutal encounter. Surprisingly enough, Kingston won the match with the help of The Butcher and The Blade. Archer would be looking to seek revenge for this loss as we head closer to AEW Revolution.

Next up was The Inner Circle's Chris Jericho and MJF taking on The Varsity Blondes (Brian Pillman Jr and Griff Garrison). After a decent back and forth encounter, Jericho and MJF came up on top as expected.

Shaquille O'Neal laid down a challenge to Cody Rhodes before the show. Cody and Red Velvet addressed Shaq and Jade Cargill's presence in AEW during the episode. Cody and Red Velvet seemingly challenged Shaq and Cargill to a mixed tag team match at AEW Revolution.

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler's brother Ryan Nemeth debuted this week on AEW Dynamite, where he took on Hangman Page in a one-on-one clash. Though Page came up victorious, Ryan was pretty impressive as well. Post-match, Matt Hardy showed up and tried to subtly recruit Page into his stable. With as many as two groups showing interest in recruiting the former AEW Tag Team Champion, things are sure to get intriguing.

FTR's Dax Harwood wrestled a rare one-on-one bout this week against Jungle Boy. To the utter surprise of everyone, the match was the best of the night and put over Jungle Boy's fighting spirit.

AEW's best female character Dr. Britt Baker took on Shanna in a clash that saw the former going over with relative ease. The advertised match between Thunder Rosa and Baker for next week's Beach Break episode is sure to be good.

In the main event of this week's Dynamite, AEW Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, joined hands with IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers, to take on The Dark Order. After some highly-entertaining action, the heels won the match.

Post-match, The Young Bucks revealed that they would also be entering the Battle Royal to determine the No. #1 Tag Team Championship contenders at Beach Break, and if they win, they would determine their own opponents for the titles at Revolution.

The show ended with another massive brawl that saw Rey Fenix, AEW Champion Kenny Omega, and Jon Moxley making their presence felt. The episode ended with Moxley and Fenix standing tall.

That said, let's take a look at how the Twitter world has reacted to this week's AEW Dynamite.

