Create

"Tony Khan's soul left his body" - Twitter erupts to AEW President's reactions to CM Punk's controversial comments following All Out 

Twitter has reacted to Tony Khan the only way Twitter can
Twitter has reacted to Tony Khan the only way Twitter can
Sam Palmer
Sam Palmer
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 05, 2022 09:14 PM IST

AEW President Tony Khan had to sit through a rather awkward post-show media scrum following the All Out pay-per-view, and Twitter has reacted to Khan in the only way it knows how: with memes.

The post-show media scrum is a tradition at all AEW and now ROH events, where journalists get to ask questions to the wrestlers and Khan himself regarding the event that just happened, as well as other hot news topics.

However, during the media scrum following All Out, AEW World Champion CM Punk went off on a rant about former friend Colt Cabana, EVPs of the company The Elite, and Hangman Page.

There's gonna be a lot to talk about following CM Punk's portion of the media scrum. Get ready for it. #AEWAllOut

It's safe to say that Tony Khan didn't look too comfortable during the whole situation, with the AEW president seemingly afraid to step in and cut off his world champion.

Twitter noticed how awkward Khan looked, and proceeded to make an abundance of jokes at the AEW president's expense.

Tony Khan every 7 seconds sitting next to CM Punk during that #AEWAllOut media scrum. https://t.co/bxhVW6WcUg
Tony Khan sitting during that CM Punk media scrum@TheJimCornette https://t.co/GJnsaGqPtG
Tony Khan and CM Punk at the media scrum #AEWAllOut2022 https://t.co/nWuuFRJuH8
it was this exact moment when Tony Khan's soul left his body during Punk's rant at the media scrum#AEW #AEWAllOut2022 #AEWAllOut #ALLOUT https://t.co/pwklvN5Gk8
Tony Khan after the #ALLOUT media scrum: https://t.co/kdf7cP2hAG
Tony Khan reaction to CM Punk talking in the Media scrum for #ALLOUT https://t.co/Jz84QqbpC2
Tony Khan is a meme legend twitter.com/lightmatane/st…
Tony Khan while CM Punk talks during the scrum: https://t.co/tTSQSJQPGJ
@WrestlePurists Tony Khan seeing Punk doing Punk things: https://t.co/esl2RDK92y
Tony Khan during CM Punk press conference #AEWAllOut https://t.co/FbqDeKtKVN
I’m DONE LMAO. Tony Khan questioning his life choices https://t.co/91ae6QRFDo
Tony Khan driving with CM Punk after the #AEWAllOut media scrum. #AEW https://t.co/gnCdMGIg2B

Will the next post-show media scrum be as awkward as the one following All Out? Only time will tell!

Tony Khan's voice was heard during MJF's return at AEW All Out

The wrestling world was stunned to see the return of Maxwell Jacob Friedman at the end of the All Out pay-per-view, where he stared down CM Punk having won the casino ladder match earlier on in the night.

One of the more unique things about MJF's return, however, was the use of Tony Khan's voice in a voicemail sent to the Salt of the Earth in an attempt to bring the young star back to the company.

I love this clip they used before the MJF return. #AEW #ALLOUT https://t.co/sHoE8wxyfm

Friedman has been absent since June, citing being severely underpaid and overlooked by the AEW president as the main reason. However, his return not only to the company, but as the number one contender as well, makes the next few weeks very interesting.

Do you think MJF will win the AEW World Championship? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Also watch: 6 WWE Superstars who walked out | Sasha Banks, Naomi, Stone Cold Steve Austin.

youtube-cover

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...