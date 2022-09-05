"Tony Khan's soul left his body" - Twitter erupts to AEW President's reactions to CM Punk's controversial comments following All Out 

AEW President Tony Khan had to sit through a rather awkward post-show media scrum following the All Out pay-per-view, and Twitter has reacted to Khan in the only way it knows how: with memes.

The post-show media scrum is a tradition at all AEW and now ROH events, where journalists get to ask questions to the wrestlers and Khan himself regarding the event that just happened, as well as other hot news topics.

However, during the media scrum following All Out, AEW World Champion CM Punk went off on a rant about former friend Colt Cabana, EVPs of the company The Elite, and Hangman Page.

Get ready for it. There's gonna be a lot to talk about following CM Punk's portion of the media scrum.Get ready for it. #AEWAllOut There's gonna be a lot to talk about following CM Punk's portion of the media scrum. Get ready for it. #AEWAllOut

It's safe to say that Tony Khan didn't look too comfortable during the whole situation, with the AEW president seemingly afraid to step in and cut off his world champion.

Twitter noticed how awkward Khan looked, and proceeded to make an abundance of jokes at the AEW president's expense.

Kyle Lewis @KeepItFiveStar Tony Khan while CM Punk talks during the scrum: Tony Khan while CM Punk talks during the scrum: https://t.co/tTSQSJQPGJ

Laura @imlaurax I’m DONE LMAO. Tony Khan questioning his life choices I’m DONE LMAO. Tony Khan questioning his life choices https://t.co/91ae6QRFDo

Will the next post-show media scrum be as awkward as the one following All Out? Only time will tell!

Tony Khan's voice was heard during MJF's return at AEW All Out

The wrestling world was stunned to see the return of Maxwell Jacob Friedman at the end of the All Out pay-per-view, where he stared down CM Punk having won the casino ladder match earlier on in the night.

One of the more unique things about MJF's return, however, was the use of Tony Khan's voice in a voicemail sent to the Salt of the Earth in an attempt to bring the young star back to the company.

Max @MaxPavlak98 #ALLOUT I love this clip they used before the MJF return. #AEW I love this clip they used before the MJF return. #AEW #ALLOUT https://t.co/sHoE8wxyfm

Friedman has been absent since June, citing being severely underpaid and overlooked by the AEW president as the main reason. However, his return not only to the company, but as the number one contender as well, makes the next few weeks very interesting.

