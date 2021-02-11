Twitter reacts to this week's AEW Dynamite: Fans react to the insane Falls Count Anywhere main event

After an excellent Beach Break special episode, AEW Dynamite returned with yet another solid two hours of wrestling programming this week. The first match of the night saw Darby Allin defending his TNT Championship against Joey Janela. The terrific bout ended with Allin hitting Janela with a Coffin Drop to register the victory.

Next on AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson took on Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi. The match was short yet fun and was designed to show the abilities of Johnson as an in-ring worker. Post-match, Johnson credited Rhodes and his family for their support. Later in the show, it was announced that Johnson had signed a full-time contract with the company.

PAC and Ryan Nemeth, Dolph Ziggler's brother, were the next to collide in virtually a squash that put over the former. Now that he has appeared twice on AEW Dynamite, there's a possibility that Nemeth might become a mainstay in the coming weeks, ultimately joining the roster in a full-time capacity.

Next, Chris Jericho and MJF faced off against The Acclaimed. Though the Inner Circle won the match, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster also had an impressive showing. Post-match, all the members of the Inner Circle except Sammy Guevara came to the ring to celebrate. While Guevara did show up later, he told Jericho that he was quitting the stable and left the arena.

Tony Schiavone was in the ring next and introduced Sting. Just when The Icon was about to speak up, Team Tazz appeared on the screen. They were sitting in a car and said that they have to go someplace. It was revealed that Darby Allin was locked in a body bag, which was tied to the car. The heels drove off, dragging the bag along with it. Sting went back to make the save, but it wasn't revealed if he was able to help or not.

Next on AEW Dynamite, Thunder Rosa took on Leyla Hirsch in the first-round match of the Women's Eliminator tournament. The two athletes wrestled a fantastic bout that showed AEW has finally started focussing on their women's division. Rosa won the match and advanced to the second round of the tournament.

Kenny Omega and KENTA defeat Jon Moxley and Lance Archer in the main event of AEW Dynamite

In the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite, KENTA made his debut for the company by teaming up with Kenny Omega to take on Jon Moxley and Lance Archer in a Falls Count Anywhere Street Match. The bout was as brutal as it gets, with multiple weapons coming into play.

The four stars took the action to the kitchen as well, where Moxley hilariously used a box of potatoes to attack KENTA. The ending stages of the match saw The Good Brothers interfering to attack Moxley and Archer. The bout ended with Omega executing a One-Winged Angel to register the victory.

Let's now look at how the Twitter world reacted to this week's AEW Dynamite. Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.

