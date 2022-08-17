"Hey Tony Khan where's Cody?" - Twitter explodes over rumors of top AEW star potentially returning to Dynamite tonight

Kenny Omega is expected to register his long-awaited return to AEW tonight on Dynamite.

Kenny Omega wrestled his last match at Full Gear in November 2021, where he lost the AEW World Championship to Hangman Page. Taking a hiatus concluded his "Belt Collector" run, which produced world title reigns in All Elite Wrestling, AAA, and IMPACT Wrestling.

The Cleaner underwent numerous procedures to recuperate from multiple injuries, including a hernia and a torn labrum. While recovering, the 38-year-old played a vital part in conceptualizing the video game AEW: Fight Forever.

PWInsider has reported that The Cleaner is expected to wrestle alongside Matt and Nick Jackson in the inaugural AEW Trios Championship tournament. The Young Bucks are scheduled to face Andrade El Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee tonight on Dynamite in the initial round.

Meanwhile, fans have voiced their excitement to witness Kenny Omega back in action for the first time in 2022. Here are some noteworthy mentions:

✨Miley✨ @OmegaBroomGirl 🏼 It’s been 272 days since Kenny Omega last appeared on Dynamite and it’s been 272 since he’s been missed! Will Kenny break that streak tomorrow night!? #KennyOmega It’s been 272 days since Kenny Omega last appeared on Dynamite and it’s been 272 since he’s been missed! Will Kenny break that streak tomorrow night!? #KennyOmega 👉🏼💥 https://t.co/rdrvb6sVTY

Christine @ShiningPolaris



Kenny Omega will be gracing out TV screens again on



On that note Good Bye and Good Night



#aew #theelite It’s past midnight so right now it is Wednesday… and you know what that means!Kenny Omega will be gracing out TV screens again on #AEWDynamite On that note Good Bye and Good Night It’s past midnight so right now it is Wednesday… and you know what that means! Kenny Omega will be gracing out TV screens again on #AEWDynamite On that note Good Bye and Good Night ☺️ #aew #theelite https://t.co/Ww7IiEA6MB

Some fans also imagined hilarious conversations between Kenny Omega and Tony Khan over Cody Rhodes' departure from the promotion earlier this year:

Matt That BLK Wrestling Dude @BWDBlackWrestl1 Kenny Omega: Hey Tony where's Cody?



Tony Khan: Um...I hate to bring this up, but Cody left us few months ago and went back to WWE. I know how you feel about this are you gonna be alright Kenny?



Kenny Omega: Kenny Omega: Hey Tony where's Cody?Tony Khan: Um...I hate to bring this up, but Cody left us few months ago and went back to WWE. I know how you feel about this are you gonna be alright Kenny? Kenny Omega: https://t.co/kDFfpnVyrc

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Kenny Omega returning tomorrow and finding out Cody Rhodes doesn’t work there anymore Kenny Omega returning tomorrow and finding out Cody Rhodes doesn’t work there anymore https://t.co/RQ22Ojmft0

WrestleCringe @WRESTLECringe Cleaner I got this.



Kenny Omega is prolly wrestling tonight! LFG!!! Cleaner I got this.Kenny Omega is prolly wrestling tonight! LFG!!! https://t.co/KQBuRjYoBj

Some Twitter users also discussed the possibilities upon the former world champion's rumored return:

Samster203 サミー・カラフ @KhalafSammy If Kenny Omega is indeed returning next week, the trios tournament will have some bangers



Plus, we could finally get Omega and Ospreay face to face! If Kenny Omega is indeed returning next week, the trios tournament will have some bangers Plus, we could finally get Omega and Ospreay face to face!

abbi @sendhookhausen me if kenny omega doesn’t return tomorrow

me if kenny omega doesn’t return tomorrowhttps://t.co/w8dzLJkZ7i

The Young Bucks subtly teased the AEW return of Kenny Omega

Last week on Dynamite, we saw Matt and Nick Jackson approach Hangman Page to tag along for the tournament mentioned above. However, the former world champion decided against it, citing his loyalty to The Dark Order.

Meanwhile, Matt Jackson teased the reunion of The Elite on the popular YouTube channel Being The Elite. He was seen receiving a call from an unidentified person during the show's latest episode. Here's how the conversation went down:

"But are you sure? You sure you're ready?" said Matt. (0.24-0.34)

Kenny Omega's long list of injuries has forced him to be on the sidelines so far this year. His speculated return to Tony Khan's promotion for major pay-per-views like Double or Nothing and Forbidden Door didn't pan out.

With All Out approaching soon, fans believe the time is right for Tony Khan to bring in The Best Bout Machine. It will be interesting to witness the road ahead for the former Bullet Club leader.

Are you excited about Kenny Omega's potential return to All Elite Wrestling tonight? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. Is this the perfect timing for Kenny Omega to return? Yes No 3 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh