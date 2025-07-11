Two major AEW stars to leave the company after one final match at All In 2025? Exploring possible stipulation

At AEW All In 2025, fans could witness the final match of two popular stars, as they could leave the company due to a stipulation. The big tag team match was announced on this week's Collision.
Major AEW stars Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd of The Outrunners could depart the company after All In Texas. Magnum and Floyd have been feuding with FTR for weeks now. Last Saturday on Collision, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated The Outrunners in a tag team bout. This week on Collision, The Outrunners teamed up with JetSpeed to defeat FTR and The Patriarchy in an eight-man tag team match.
Following their loss, FTR's manager, Stokely Hathaway, challenged The Outrunners on behalf of the duo to a tag team bout on July 12, and it was later made official for All In Zero Hour. While it has been billed as a normal tag team match until now, a massive stipulation could soon be added to it.
Considering the personal nature of their rivalry, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler could ask Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum to put their careers on the line at All In Zero Hour. The Outrunners may accept the stipulation and go on to lose to FTR at the Texas event.
This could lead to The Outrunners leaving AEW in kayfabe, making Truth and Floyd's feud with FTR more personal. It will be interesting to see if the stipulation will be added to the match just before All In Texas.
FTR member recently mentioned Cope while warning popular AEW stars
Before their tag team match against The Outrunners on last week's episode of Collision, Dax Harwood warned Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd that they'll learn just like Cope (FKA Edge) did at Dynasty 2025, where he and Cash Wheeler betrayed and brutalized the Rated-R Superstar.
In his post on X, Dax wrote the following:
"We were such great friends at one time. Outrunners did this to themselves, so I can’t feel sorry for them. They’ll have to learn just like Cope, just like Garcia, just like Nigel; don’t start a war with FTR."
It remains to be seen which team emerges victorious this weekend at All In 2025 Zero Hour.
