"They’ll have to learn just like Cope" - Major AEW stars get a warning ahead of Collision 100

Hours ahead of AEW Collision 100, a top star of the promotion took to social media to send a warning to a major tag team. The stars will be clashing in a match at the event.
From close friends to sour enemies, that's been the story of the relationship between two of AEW's most dynamic tag teams, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) and The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd). Their alliance even got a name last year, FTRunners, but things have recently gone bad. On last week's Collision, Magnum and Floyd addressed Harwood and Wheeler, stating that they made a big mistake believing in the former World Tag Team Champions, and that they are determined to take them down. Soon after, a match between the two teams was confirmed for Collision 100.
Today, Dax Harwood of FTR took to X to send a warning to his opponents. He wrote:
"We were such great friends at one time. Outrunners did this to themselves, so I can’t feel sorry for them. TONIGHT, they’ll have to learn just like Cope, just like Garcia, just like Nigel; don’t start a war with FTR. #AEWCollision100."
FTR's Dax Harwood responds to a fan blaming him for Cope's AEW absence
We have not seen Adam Copeland on AEW TV since Dynasty in April. The Rated R Superstar was betrayed by his friends Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (FTR) following an unsuccessful challenge for the World Trios Championship at the PPV.
On a recent episode of Collision, FTR partnered with Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher to take on Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Daniel Garcia, and Bandido and came out victorious. However, during the show, a user on X/Twitter learned that Cope's absence from Tony Khan's promotion was due to FTR's betrayal. The fan promptly lashed out at the duo, which prompted a response from Dax Harwood.
"Omg," wrote Dax on X.
Meanwhile, FTR seemed to have moved on from the Cope fiasco, focusing more on their tag team goals. However, The Rated R Superstar is sure to exact revenge on his former friends once he returns.
