Former WWE champion has a one-word message after being blamed for Cope's AEW absence

Adam Copeland has been absent from AEW programming since this past April. A former WWE Superstar and tag champion currently signed with the Jacksonville-based company, Dax Harwood, has responded to a fan who lashed out at him for taking out the legendary Hall of Famer.

Cope, alongside FTR, unsuccessfully challenged Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta for their World Trios Championship at Dynasty 2025 in April. After the match, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler shockingly turned on the former TNT Champion, annihilating him with con-chair-tos and spiked piledrivers. The duo soon after recruited the managerial services of Stokely Hathaway and have been feuding with the likes of Paragon and Daniel Garcia, as well as CMLL stars Atlantis and Atlantis Jr., among others.

After being unable to team up with Wheeler at Grand Slam Mexico this Wednesday, Harwood reunited with his partner on the latest episode of Collision, where they joined forces with Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher to defeat Garcia, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Bandido. During the show, a user on X/Twitter was informed that Adam Copeland was missing from television due to FTR betraying him. When the fan lashed out at Dax and Cash, the former WWE Tag Team Triple Crown Champion responded with a three-letter response:

"Omg," wrote Dax.

Check out Dax Harwood's tweet HERE.

It remains to be seen when The Rated-R Superstar will return to AEW programming to take his revenge on the "Living Legend Killers."

Match results for this weekend's AEW Collision

The June 21, 2025, edition of AEW Collision took place at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington. The show presented a mix of singles and tag team matches, and the outcomes have been listed below:

Jon Moxley defeated AR Fox

FTR, Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher defeated Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Daniel Garcia, and Bandido

Swerve Strickland defeated Shane Taylor

Hologram, Willow Nightingale, and Mark Briscoe defeated MxM Collection and Taya Valkyrie

Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey defeated The Gates of Agony

Penelope Ford, Megan Bayne, Thekla, and Athena defeated TayJay, Queen Aminata, and Thunder Rosa

All Elite Wrestling is currently gearing up for its massive upcoming stadium show, All In: Texas, which is set for next month.

