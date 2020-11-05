Update on AEW video game announcement

The gaming industry is an enormous one, and as a result, there are video games related to almost every major sport or and sport-related fields. WWE's video games are well known and popular, although not always the best games. However, ever since they made their debut in 2019, Cody Rhodes and the rest of AEW have been teasing a future video game for their brand.

In this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the company announced that there would be a revelation about their video game next week. It had been previously reported that AEW Games was hosting their first event on 10th November.

Details about the game have been extremely limited so far, but Cody Rhodes previously commented on it while talking to Bleacher Report.

"I'll give the honest update: the AEW video game will be something all fans know about as we begin the process and as we move forward. If we were to make a very good game, which is our intention, it's going to take time. Game development is arduous, it's a very creative space, and we want to do it right. We will keep people updated, it won't come as a surprise, we want them to take the journey with us. Be extra patient so we can deliver."

Tony Khan on the AEW game

During his recent interview with PW Insider, Tony Khan was also asked about an update regarding the AEW game announcement. While the AEW President did not reveal any details, he did reveal that he was excited about the AEW team working on it, which included Nick Sobek and Kenny Omega.

"I can't say much but it's going to be really great and I'm excited. Kenny Omega is a genius in this space and he's taken a lot of personal involvement into it and I'm really excited about what our team, Nick Sobek and Kenny, and the group they're working with have put together. "

The future of the game certainly seems exciting, and with WWE not bringing out their usual edition of the WWE 2K series game this year, replacing it with Battlegrounds, the AEW wrestling video game might well be interesting.