Updated AEW Double or Nothing match card (May 17): Returning former World Champion lays out challenge, WWE veteran's match confirmed

The AEW Double or Nothing match card has been packed with more championship showdowns after tonight's Dynamite episode. The event will take place on May 28, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, and a total of six matches are announced as of May 17. Fans are excited about how the pay-per-view will fare as it will clash with a WWE event.

For the first time, the top two wrestling promotions will go head-to-head with its special events. NXT Battleground and AEW Double or Nothing have had respectable ticket sales so far. Tony Khan is believed to add surprise returns to the show, but time will tell if All Elite Wrestling manages to overcome its rival.

Tonight's Dynamite show confirmed former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley's next match. A returning AEW World Champion will stand against him. Also, Toni Storm demanded a title shot against Jamie Hayter.

Below is the updated match card for AEW Double or Nothing 2023:

MJF (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin - Pillars Four-Way match for the AEW World Championship

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal - AEW World Tag Team Championship (Special guest referee: Mark Briscoe)

Wardlow (c) vs. Christian Cage (with Luchasaurus) - Ladder match for the AEW TNT Championship

Orange Cassidy (c) vs 20 competitors TBD - 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Championship

Jamie Hayter (c) vs Toni Storm - AEW Women's World Championship

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Bryan Danielson) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and "Hangman" Adam Page) - Anarchy in the Arena match

AEW Rampage flagship show could add more matches to the Double or Nothing lineup.

Hangman Page returned for AEW Double or Nothing 2023

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Jon Moxley and the Blackpool Combat Club ambushed Kenny Omega during Tony Schiavone's promo.

The Young Bucks came to his rescue with a trash can of weapons. Along with them was a former World Champion ready to clash with the villainous stable.

'Hangman' Adam Page and The Young Bucks cleared the ring. Later, Page took the mic and declared that they are the heart and soul of All Elite Wrestling. A challenge was issued for AEW Double or Nothing, which later became official as per All Elite's website.

Adam Page last locked horns with the Blackpool Combat Club on the March 15 edition of Dynamite, where he and The Black Order failed to get the dub.

