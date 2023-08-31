Updated match card for AEW All Out 2023: Former WWE star to get revenge? New champions to defend their title and more

We are back with the updated match card for AEW All Out 2023. The line-up for AEW’s upcoming pay-per-view event now features a former champion out for revenge as well as a huge title defense for newly-crowned tag team champions.

Better Than You Bay Bay (MJF and Adam Cole) defeated Aussie Open for the ROH World Tag Team Championship at the All In Zero Hero pre-show. The tag team champions will put their titles on the line against The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver).

Silver and Reynolds had won the battle royale that was taped for Rampage after Dynamite this week. The match will air this Friday (September 1). It is worth mentioning that Cole and MJF will defend their ROH Tag Team Championship for the first time at All Out this Sunday.

Next, the updated match card for AEW All Out 2023 has a huge eight-man tag team match. AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR will team up with The Young Bucks against Bullet Club Gold and The Gunns at the September 3rd pay-per-view event.

The match was booked after Bullet Club Gold (Jay White and Juice Robinson) and The Gunns (Austin and Colten Gunn) confronted Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson backstage at All In this past Sunday.

Plus, three members of the Blackpool Combat Club will be in action at AEW All Out 2023. Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli will be involved in a tag team match against Eddie Kingston and Katsuyori Shibata. Jon Moxley, meanwhile, will challenge Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship.

Finally, ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe will put his title on the line against Shane Taylor this Sunday. Taylor earned a shot at the Samoan Submission Machine by defeating Gravity in a number one contender’s tournament final on the August 10 episode of ROH TV.

Below is the updated match card for AEW All Out 2023 as of Wednesday, August 30.

Luchasaurus (c) (with Christian Cage) vs. Darby Allin - Singles match for the AEW TNT Championship

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs – Singles match

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho - Singles match for the AEW TBS Championship

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley - Singles match for the AEW International Championship

Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita (with Don Callis) - Singles match

Bullet Club Gold (Jay White and Juice Robinson) & The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) - Eight-man tag team match

Better Than You Bay Bay (Adam Cole and MJF) (c) vs. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) - Tag team match for the ROH World Tag Team Championship

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Shane Taylor - Singles match for the ROH World Television Championship

Eddie Kingston and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) - Tag team match

Fans might get another updated match card for AEW All Out 2023 after Rampage

The current card for All Out features nine matches that will take place on the main card. It is possible that AEW could put some matches on the pre-show for their upcoming pay-per-view event.

It is worth mentioning that Tony Khan has given the name Zero Hour to pre-shows for both AEW and ROH exclusive pay-per-view events.

Check out the countdown to AEW All Out 2023 Zero Hour pre-show below.

It remains to be seen if we’ll get new matches on an already-stacked line-up this Friday on Rampage.

