Wardlow to finally return after 10 months at AEW Grand Slam 2025 and form a new alliance? Analyzing the possibility

Former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow has been out of action since last year. Mr. Mayhem has the perfect opportunity to return to the promotion and get into the mix by assisting Kenny Omega and Wardlow against The Don Callis Family.

Over the past few weeks in AEW, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay had been in a heated rivalry against The Don Callis Family. Don Callis used to manage Omega in the promotion whereas the faction’s Kyle Fletcher used to be an ally of Will Ospreay until his heel turn. The Cleaner and The Aerial Assassin have had some shortcomings against The Don Callis Family and will have their chance at revenge against them at AEW Grand Slam 2025 in Australia.

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega will team up to face The Don Callis Family’s Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher at the event. We could expect to see The Don Callis Family interfering in the match however, A returning Wardlow could even the odds for the babyface team. Wardlow has been out of action since last year’s Big Business Dynamite in March.

AEW star Adam Cole still speaks with Wardlow

In December 2023, Wardlow was revealed as a member of Adam Cole's Undisputed Kingdom faction. The fans believed that this could be the story Wardlow needs to launch into the main event however, he was once against a victim of questionable booking. Fans have also pointed out his lack of involvement in The Undisputed Kingdom and the leader of the group, Adam Cole recently addressed it.

During a recent interview with Casual Conversations with The Classic, Adam Cole revealed that he's still in contact with Wardlow but is unsure of what he's up to nowadays:

"I still think very highly of Wardlow. I'm not sure exactly what he's doing or exactly what he's up to at the moment, but we still keep in contact," Cole said. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

We will have to wait and see if Tony Khan brings back Wardlow on AEW programming this year.

