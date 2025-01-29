Kenny Omega's second AEW appearance after 2025 return sparks criticism from ex-WWE World Champion

AEW star Kenny Omega has once again become the talk of the town following his epic comeback. After being absent from the promotion for over a year, he has reignited his feud with Don Callis. However, while the latter was alone before, he is currently managing four of the best talents in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In Kenny's second appearance on Dynamite since returning, he and Will Ospreay created what many call an iconic moment. The duo took down the Don Callis Family all by themselves after brawling all over the arena. However, before teaming up, The Best Bout Machine had an intense discussion with Ospreay about their past where the latter tried to hit a screwdriver to Omega's head.

Before the air between them was cleared, the Don Callis Family members attacked them. Later during the brawl, they decided to team up without further acrimony. This aspect of the segment didn't sit right with former World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, the former TNA World Champion said that AEW didn't emphasize the moment when they decided to team up as the crowd would have been more electric if they did.

"It really should have been the whole crowd going, 'Yes! They came together!' Or at least for the moment, they are. I don't know where they're going long term, but they're turning around on these guys and maybe it leads to them being friends and getting back together and teaming up to run Don Callis' family out of town in a couple of weeks or months. I did not see that in the crowd," he said. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay to officially face the Don Callis Family

After the chaos that took place last Wednesday, tensions grew high between the two babyfaces and the Don Callis Family.

Moments later, Tony Khan announced that Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay would face Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita at the Grand Slam Australia event in February.

It will be interesting to see if the evil faction tries to attack Kenny Omega once again this Wednesday.

