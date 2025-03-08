Wardlow to finally return at AEW Revolution 2025 and immediately align with top star? Analyzing the chances

AEW Revolution is going to feature several title matches. The World Championship, the International Championship, the TBS Championship, and more are going to be on the line. Interestingly, one of the most anticipated bouts from the pay-per-view is the non-title match between MJF and Hangman Adam Page.

The rivalry between the two former world champions has been a treat for fans worldwide. Both men have an equal chance of winning this bout. However, there is a possibility that the Salt of the Earth will pull off a masterstroke at the event. He might realign with his ex-henchman, Wardlow, who has been off television since April 2024.

Wardlow is a former three-time TNT Champion. Tony Khan used to push him well. However, he now hardly appears on the company's programs. He and MJF had a strong alliance, which eventually ended. But at Revolution 2025, this partnership might make a comeback. The Undisputed Kingdom member might attack Page and cost him his match. Then, he could join hands with his ex-employer once again.

AEW Revolution match card

So far, 10 matches have been announced for AEW Revolution 2025. The event will air from the Crypto.com Arena in LA, California.

Here is the pay-per-view's entire match card:

Trios match - "Big Boom!" A.J. and The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe) (with Big Justice) vs. Johnny TV and MxM Collection (Mansoor and Mason Madden)

Continental Championship match - Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Brody King

International Championship match - Konosuke Takeshita (c) (with Don Callis) vs. Kenny Omega

#1 contender to the World Championship match - Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

Singles match - MJF vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

Steel Cage match - Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope - World Championship match

Women's World Championship - "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

TBS Championship match - Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

World Tag Team Championship match - The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) (c) (with MVP) vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum)

AEW Revolution 2025 will take place on March 9, 2025. It remains to be seen how things turn out at the pay-per-view.

