  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Revolution
  • Wardlow to finally return at AEW Revolution 2025 and immediately align with top star? Analyzing the chances

Wardlow to finally return at AEW Revolution 2025 and immediately align with top star? Analyzing the chances

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Mar 08, 2025 17:10 GMT
Wardlow is a former TNT Champion. (Image via Wardlow
Wardlow is a former TNT Champion. (Image via Wardlow's Instagram)

AEW Revolution is going to feature several title matches. The World Championship, the International Championship, the TBS Championship, and more are going to be on the line. Interestingly, one of the most anticipated bouts from the pay-per-view is the non-title match between MJF and Hangman Adam Page.

Ad

The rivalry between the two former world champions has been a treat for fans worldwide. Both men have an equal chance of winning this bout. However, there is a possibility that the Salt of the Earth will pull off a masterstroke at the event. He might realign with his ex-henchman, Wardlow, who has been off television since April 2024.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Wardlow is a former three-time TNT Champion. Tony Khan used to push him well. However, he now hardly appears on the company's programs. He and MJF had a strong alliance, which eventually ended. But at Revolution 2025, this partnership might make a comeback. The Undisputed Kingdom member might attack Page and cost him his match. Then, he could join hands with his ex-employer once again.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

AEW Revolution match card

So far, 10 matches have been announced for AEW Revolution 2025. The event will air from the Crypto.com Arena in LA, California.

Ad

Here is the pay-per-view's entire match card:

  • Trios match - "Big Boom!" A.J. and The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe) (with Big Justice) vs. Johnny TV and MxM Collection (Mansoor and Mason Madden)
  • Continental Championship match - Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Brody King
  • International Championship match - Konosuke Takeshita (c) (with Don Callis) vs. Kenny Omega
  • #1 contender to the World Championship match - Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet
  • Singles match - MJF vs. "Hangman" Adam Page
  • Steel Cage match - Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher
  • Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope - World Championship match
  • Women's World Championship - "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May
  • TBS Championship match - Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Momo Watanabe
  • World Tag Team Championship match - The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) (c) (with MVP) vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum)
Ad

AEW Revolution 2025 will take place on March 9, 2025. It remains to be seen how things turn out at the pay-per-view.

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी