  • home icon
  • AEW
  • MJF's former partner to debut in AEW and help him pick up a huge win at Revolution? Exploring the possibility

MJF's former partner to debut in AEW and help him pick up a huge win at Revolution? Exploring the possibility

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 08, 2025 02:24 GMT
MJF will be in action this Sunday at Revolution [allelitewrestling.com]
MJF will be in action this Sunday at Revolution [allelitewrestling.com]

This weekend at AEW Revolution, MJF will be in action in a grudge match that may be one of his tallest tasks yet. One of his former tag team partners could lend him a hand and help him secure a win.

Ad

Alexander Hammerstone and Friedman were previously part of a faction called The Dynasty during their time in MLW a few years ago. Despite being from different companies, it seems the two have kept a great relationship with one another, with Hammerstone even hinting at coming to his former partner's aid during his feud with Adam Cole last year.

The Master of Muscle Mountain revealed recently that his time with TNA had come to an end, and he was no longer under contract with the company. MJF could negotiate a deal with Hammerstone about being his lackey and bring him in to take out 'Hangman' Adam Page. This could ultimately lead to The Salt of the Earth winning.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A win in this manner will give him great momentum moving forward and leave open the possibility of a rematch between him and Hangman, as the latter will look to get retribution.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Ad

MJF tried lighting Hangman up a few days ago on Dynamite

This feud between the former AEW World Champions has taken an interesting turn after these two went to great lengths to try to take out one another.

Their biggest faceoff yet took place a few days ago on Dynamite. MJF hit Page with the Dynamite Diamond Ring, laying out the star. With Hangman laid out, he tried to prove his point that the fans were 'hypocrites' by attempting to light him on fire.

Ad

After pouring lighter fluid all over him, Friedman attempted to light him up, but fortunately, the security team incapacitated him and dragged him out of the arena.

This feud has awakened Friedman's dark side, one who will stop at nothing to prove his point, dish out punishment, and come out on top. This weekend's match between the two could show a whole new side to this rivalry.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी