MJF's former partner to debut in AEW and help him pick up a huge win at Revolution? Exploring the possibility

This weekend at AEW Revolution, MJF will be in action in a grudge match that may be one of his tallest tasks yet. One of his former tag team partners could lend him a hand and help him secure a win.

Alexander Hammerstone and Friedman were previously part of a faction called The Dynasty during their time in MLW a few years ago. Despite being from different companies, it seems the two have kept a great relationship with one another, with Hammerstone even hinting at coming to his former partner's aid during his feud with Adam Cole last year.

The Master of Muscle Mountain revealed recently that his time with TNA had come to an end, and he was no longer under contract with the company. MJF could negotiate a deal with Hammerstone about being his lackey and bring him in to take out 'Hangman' Adam Page. This could ultimately lead to The Salt of the Earth winning.

A win in this manner will give him great momentum moving forward and leave open the possibility of a rematch between him and Hangman, as the latter will look to get retribution.

MJF tried lighting Hangman up a few days ago on Dynamite

This feud between the former AEW World Champions has taken an interesting turn after these two went to great lengths to try to take out one another.

Their biggest faceoff yet took place a few days ago on Dynamite. MJF hit Page with the Dynamite Diamond Ring, laying out the star. With Hangman laid out, he tried to prove his point that the fans were 'hypocrites' by attempting to light him on fire.

After pouring lighter fluid all over him, Friedman attempted to light him up, but fortunately, the security team incapacitated him and dragged him out of the arena.

This feud has awakened Friedman's dark side, one who will stop at nothing to prove his point, dish out punishment, and come out on top. This weekend's match between the two could show a whole new side to this rivalry.

